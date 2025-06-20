Summer Solstice 2025: How and where to celebrate longest day of the year in US

The summer solstice 2025 falls on June 20, Friday. The day marks the official start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. It is also the longest day of the year. As the Earth’s tilt reaches its peak toward the Sun, Americans will be celebrating Summer Solstice 2025 with ancient traditions, sunrise rituals, and luxury wellness experiences, according to a Forbes report. Summer Solstice 2025: Where to celebrate in US

In New York City, the solstice occurs at 10:42 pm EDT, capping more than 15 hours of daylight. Across the United States, people are planning to spend the day soaking in the sun and honouring nature’s rhythms, especially at sacred sites that were built to mark this celestial moment.

Summer solstice 2025: Sacred sites aligned with the sun

Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, invites early risers to witness a stunning solar alignment at Casa Rinconada, where a beam of sunlight perfectly illuminates a carved niche at dawn. Only the first 100 visitors are allowed in at 5.15 am.

In Ohio, the 1,348-foot Serpent Mound aligns with the setting sun on the solstice, per the report. Meanwhile, the Summer Solstice 2025 Celebration Festival in Santa Barbara is marked from June 20 to 22. It includes indigenous drumming circles, folk performances, archaeoastronomy talks, and crater rim hikes.

Additionally, Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona has also offered a unique view of solstice sunlight interacting with ancient art. At Puerco Pueblo, a spiral petroglyph is hit by a beam of light at the exact moment of the solstice. The trail to the site makes it one of the most accessible prehistoric solar calendars in the American Southwest.

Wellness retreats embracing the solstice spirit

For those seeking a spiritual reset, several retreats across the US are hosting events. According to the report, Canyon Ranch Tucson is hosting a Summer Solstice Discovery Week from June 19-25, with sunrise yoga, floating sound baths, and heart chakra meditation in beautiful Arizona's Sonoran Desert.

The We Care Spa, in Desert Hot Springs, is also running its Summer Solstice Retreat (June 22-28) with detox treatments, guided meditations, and spiritual readings with psychic medium AJA Daashuur.

The Mendocino Grove in Northern California has a Summer Solstice Yoga Retreat (June 20-22) in a glamping-style experience, combining luxury safari tent accommodations with daily yoga, breathwork, and nature-based healing, the report stated.

The Summer Solstice 2025 is a time to pause, whether you are experiencing sunlight hitting a centuries-old petroglyph or meditating under the stars and connecting with the earth, your ideals, and with yourself.

FAQs:

When is the summer solstice in 2025?

Summer Solstice 2025 falls on June 20. In New York City, the exact moment is 10:42 PM EDT.

What is the significance of the summer solstice?

It marks the longest day and shortest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the official start of summer.

Where in the U.S. can you see solar alignments during the solstice?

Notable sites include Chaco Canyon (NM), Serpent Mound (OH), and Puerco Pueblo in Petrified Forest National Park (AZ).

Are there spiritual retreats tied to the solstice?

Yes. Canyon Ranch, We Care Spa, and Mendocino Grove offer themed retreats with yoga, meditation, and spiritual wellness during the solstice week.