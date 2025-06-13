Why UNESCO should grant Lucknow the Creative City tag under the Gastronomy category for its iconic Awadhi cuisine?

The Uttar Pradesh Culture and Tourism Department has submitted a proposal to UNESCO to recognise Lucknow as a Creative City under the Gastronomy category for its iconic Awadhi cuisine. Developed over centuries in royal kitchens under the patronage of the Nawabs, traditional families, and historic eateries, Awadhi cuisine is a culinary marvel that deserves global recognition. Melt-in-mouth kababs at Tunday's food joint are popular worldwide(Photo: Deep Saxena)

Kuch meetha to jaye

Ram Asrey's malai gilouri

From Ram Asrey (since 1805), Madhurima (1826) Radhey Lal (1926), Prakash Kulfi (1956) to the famous Chhappan Bhog and Moti Mahal, Lucknow's sweet shops are in institution. Signature delights like Malai Gilori (malai paan), Kulfi, Imarti-Rabri, Thandai and Motichoor Laddo have stood the test of times. “The reason behind delicacies like malai gilori is the secretly guarded formula, unchanged inception. Despite being highly perishable, its demand is phenomenal,” says Matrika Gupta of Ram Asrey.

Street-food delights

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi relishing basket chaat at Royal Cafe in Lucknow(Photo: HT)

The city’s vibrant street food culture is unmatched. Rattilal’s khastey, the chai-samosa and bun makkhan at Sharmaji Ki Chai, the queues at Bajpai Kachori, rush for basket chaat at Royal Cafe and Shukla Chaat House, morning mattha at Chanakya Laddo, GPO-wale Dahi Bara, makkhan malai and kali-gajar ka halwa in winter testify Lucknow’s love affair with flavours. “Street food main Lucknow ki jaan basti hai. Like the chaat we get here you don’t get similar taste anywhere,” says Chef Ranveer Brar.

Kebabs and biryani

Idrees Biryani(Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

From Akbari Gate to different parts of Lucknow to New Delhi and Dubai, the melt-in-mouth Tundey’s kebabs have put Awadhi delicacy on the world map. “Since 1905, when my grandfather Haji Murad Ali started, we’ve maintained unwavering quality—that’s our secret,” says its owner Mohd Usman.

Raheem’s kulcha nihari in Old City (since 1890), Mubeens since 1970s, Lalla’s Biryani, Idrees Biryani since 1968 and Dastarkhwan chain are the flagbearers of the non-vegetarian delights.

“My father, Mohd Idrees, believed in serving fresh biryani in small batches. We never expanded, prioritizing quality over quantity—that’s the essence of Awadh,” says Abu Bakar of Idrees Biryani.

Awadhi home food

A Royal Food session at Mahmudabad Palace in Lucknow(Photo: Deep Saxena)

Several traditional families and heritage homes—like Mehmudabad Palace, royal families in Old City, Kakori and Malihabad—offer authentic home-cooked meals.

Madhavi Kuckreja, who every year organizes the Home Cooked Festival during Sanatkada Lucknow Festival, says, “During our festival, foodies travel from afar just to taste these flavors. The queues are endless, and dishes sell out instantly. At our Naimatkhana restaurant homecooked food is the biggest draw.”

Unique servings

World’s softest Kakori Kababs, Seek Kebabs, Roasted Kaleji, several types of breads like Sheermal, Rumali Roti, Girda, Khameeri Roti, Pasanda Kebabs, Boti Kewabs, Chicken Samosa are just few of the treasures found in the Old City, Aminabad, City Station, Daliganj, Hazratganj and beyond.