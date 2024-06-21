 Strawberry Full Moon 2024: Here's why these zodiacs will prosper a day after summer solstice | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Strawberry Full Moon 2024: Here's why these zodiacs will prosper a day after summer solstice

BySoumi Pyne
Jun 21, 2024 02:14 PM IST

Full Strawberry Moon in Capricorn promises success and recognition on June 21 at 9:08 p.m. EST.

Full Strawberry Moon in Capricorn promises success and recognition on June 21 at 9:08 p.m. EST. This month's full moon opposes Mercury and Venus in Cancer, presenting an ideal opportunity to let go of old dreams and manifestations, clearing the path for new beginnings. While this full moon is particularly favourable for certain signs, we can all embrace the thrill it brings just a day after the summer solstice on June 20, 2024.

Strawberry Full Moon 2024 predictions.(X - @dcsplicer)
Strawberry Full Moon 2024 predictions.(X - @dcsplicer)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Full moon in Capricorn urges you to reassess why certain goals hold such significance for you. Known for your drive and quick pursuit of passions, this lunar event illuminates your public image, success, and legacy. Take a step back to strategize your next moves wisely, allowing intuition to guide your path towards favourable opportunities.

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Under this month's full moon in Capricorn, your focus shifts to relationships and romantic connections. As someone who nurtures others, use this time to reclaim your personal power. Emotions may run high, so stay composed and articulate your needs clearly to strengthen your emotional security in love.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

The Capricorn full moon, emphasizes the importance of creating a nurturing home environment. Take this opportunity to declutter both physically and emotionally. Addressing deeper issues may feel challenging, but confronting them will bring greater balance and inner peace.

This full moon highlights shifts in your self-confidence. Embrace the realization that not everyone will perceive you as you hope. Focus inwardly to validate your choices and find contentment in your accomplishments. Detaching from external validation allows you to focus on personal growth and fulfilment.

