Summer Solstice 2025: Kroger, Pizza Hut and more offer freebies and discounts

Summer officially kicks off with the arrival of the solstice on Friday, June 20, bringing not only the longest day of the year but also a wave of hot deals from popular restaurants nationwide. As temperatures rise and daylight stretches into the evening, many chains celebrate the seasonal shift with limited-time food offers, perfect for cooling down or grabbing a bite with friends. Summer begins with the solstice on June 20, offering various restaurant deals such as free donuts, discounted ice cream, and more.(Representative Image: Pixabay )

Top deals to grab on the summer solstice 2025

The summer solstice is a significant astronomical event that signals the official start of summer. It takes place when the Earth's axial tilt positions one of the planet’s poles at its closest angle to the Sun, resulting in the longest day and shortest night of the year. In the Northern Hemisphere, this event typically occurs on June 20 or 21, while in the Southern Hemisphere, it falls around December 21 or 22.

According to USA Today, the following are some of the coolest deals to get your hands on during the summer solstice 2025.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is offering a special treat for its Hut Rewards members. From now through June 22, eligible members can score a free large one-topping pizza at participating locations. To qualify, customers simply need to purchase at least $7.99 either online or through the Pizza Hut app.

White Castle

White Castle is joining the summer celebration with a series of limited-time deals that align with the summer solstice weekend. From June 20 to June 22, customers can use the code SUMMER to enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free offer on shakes when ordering online or through the Craver Nation Rewards program. In addition, White Castle is offering BOGO Double Cheese Sliders all month long and a special deal of six Original Sliders for just $4, available throughout the summer season.

CAVA

CAVA is offering either a free Classic Pita Chip or Hot Harissa Pita Chip with no necessary purchase.

Kroger

In celebration of the solstice season, the grocery giant is giving away 92,000 pints of its store-brand ice cream, representing 1,000 pints for each of summer’s 92 days. Customers can claim the offer by visiting FreeKrogerIceCream.com and downloading a single-use digital coupon, available only on June 20 starting at noon ET, while supplies last.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts is giving one free classic glazed donut with the purchase of any item. To claim the treat, simply visit a Shipley location, place an order online, or use the Shipley Do-Nuts loyalty app, and don’t forget to enter the code DonutMonth25 at checkout.

Nescafe x Swoon

NESCAFÉ and Swoon have teamed up to offer a free, limited-edition Espresso Lemonade, a bold summer drink that blends NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate Black with sweet, citrusy Classic Lemonade from Swoon. The refreshing kit is available exclusively at nescafe.com/NEClemonade, but only while supplies last.

Potbelly

On the purchase of any BIG or Original sandwiches, customers can get another Original sandwich free. The offer is available for anyone who places an order via Potbelly’s app or online at Potbelly.com and uses the code BOGO.

Friendly’s

Customers can enjoy $1 off a scoop, cone, or dish at participating locations as part of limited-time summer deals.

Wendy’s

While the deal is not related to summer, Wendy’s has introduced a new Taki Feugo Meal. The meal comprises the Takis Fuego Chicken Sandwich and Takis-inspired Fuego Fries. The meal will be up for grabs on June 20 in the US and June 30 in Canada.