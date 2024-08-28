Sunita Williams' husband and mother break silence over her extended stay on ISS: ‘She told me…’

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, two NASA astronauts, arrived at the International Space Station on 5 June on Boeing's Starliner spaceship. They are expected to stay there until February 2025, when SpaceX is scheduled to bring them back to Earth. Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, two NASA astronauts, arrived at the International Space Station on 5 June on Boeing's Starliner spaceship. They are expected to stay there until February 2025, when SpaceX is scheduled to bring them back to Earth.(HT/File Photo)

They both were scheduled to return to Earth in the same spacecraft in 8-10 days. However, their arrival was delayed and they remained stuck at the International Space Station (ISS) following helium leaks and thruster issues.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson declared that while Starliner will return without crew, the two will come back to Earth in February aboard a SpaceX capsule.

Nelson informed reporters that “space flight is risky even at its safest and even at its most routine.”

On being asked about the decision to keep them on the ISS, he said the move to return the Starliner without Williams and Wilmore “is the result of our commitment to safety,” as “our core value is safety.”

NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station's Harmony module and Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

Sunita Williams' husband and mom await safe return of astronaut

While Williams and Wilmore prepare for the long haul, the former's family has opened up about her delay in return to Earth from space.

Her husband, Michael J. Williams, and astronaut mom, Bonnie Pandya, appeared to be less worried about how Sunita is faring while up in space.

“That's her happy place,” stated Michael in an interview to the Wall Street Journal in August 2024.

Meanwhile, Bonnie Pandya stated she is unbothered if her daughter is taking longer than expected to return to Earth, stating that Wilmore and Williams are both working hard at their jobs at the ISS.

In an interview with NewsNation host Andrew Cuomo on CUOMO, Pandya called her daughter a “seasoned astronaut.”

“I don’t give her any advice. She knows what to do. She is a seasoned astronaut. She’s been up for over 400 days in space,” the proud mother stated.

Pandya, who spoke to her daughter two days back, stated that Sunita told her “not to worry about her”, ensuring that “everything’s going to be fine”.