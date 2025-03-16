Sunita Williams may face painful return to Earth: Bone density loss, baby feet, and more

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore, who have been stranded in space for nine months, are set to return to Earth soon, but significant bodily challenges await them after their long journey. Sunita Williams will face several physical complications such as bone density loss, baby feet etc upon her return to Earth(X/@NASA)

Williams and Wilmore are scheduled to return to Earth, no sooner than March 19. A joint mission by NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX, Crew Dragon-10, has set out for the International Space Station, and is expected to dock on Sunday, March 16.

The two astronauts had reached the ISS aboard a Boeing Starliner capsule, but were unable to return, due to concerns surrounding the technical safety of the spacecraft.

While they eagerly await their return to the planet, they are likely to face several physical complications due to their prolonged exposure to space and a lack of gravity.

Astronaut Terry Virts had likened the experience of acclimating to Earth again, to the flu, saying that he had required weeks to recover from the dizziness.

Baby feet

Former NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao told NewsNation Prime, that Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore might experience trouble walking once they return.

He stated that astronauts experience “baby feet” after a long period of space travel. He said that the weightlessness experienced in space causes calluses on the feet to disappear.

“You basically lose the thick part of your skin,” Chiao said.

Bone density and muscle loss

According to NASA, astronauts experience a loss of bone density and muscle atrophy, due to the lack of Earth's gravity bearing down on the body. This can lead to serious health complications if not countered through exercise and rehabilitation.

In space, the tissues of bones reshape themselves and cells that build new bone tissue start to slow down, while those which break old bone tissue continue at the same pace.

For every month in space, an astronaut's weight-bearing bones lose one percent of density, making them weaker and more brittle. After 10 months in space, Williams and Wilmore will have to counter this loss after their return.

Cardiovascular and brain health

The human heart, brain and circulatory system are also affected due to a prolonged stay in space. The increase of fluid in the brain can lead to hearing loss, vision loss and a cerebral edema. The increase in pressure on the brain, according to NASA, causes a disorder known as Spaceflight Associated Neuro-ocular Syndrome (SANS).

The heart in space changes from an oval shape to a round shape, and muscle atrophy constricts blood vessels, which causes damage to the circulatory system.

Upon return to the Earth, the loss of blood volume, can make it difficult to regulate blood pressure, and cause dizziness, nausea and fainting spells.

Exposure to radiation

Exposure to space radiation, can cause significant long-term health issues for astronauts, putting them at risk for cancer, degenerative diseases and issues with the central nervous system.