Syracuse Pioneer Homes shooting update: Chilling new details emerge as dog 'cut with machete', 2 officers shot

Two Syracuse police officers were shot, and a third officer was injured on Saturday afternoon during a shooting incident at the Pioneer Homes housing complex in Syracuse, New York, authorities said to local media. Police continued exchanging gunfire with the suspect for a period after the initial shooting, according to local reports. Two Syracuse police officers were shot and one injured during a shooting at Pioneer Homes. An active standoff with the suspect continues. (unsplash )

There is an active standoff between the suspected shooter and police officers and other law enforcement. WTEN reported that there are occasional gunshots in the surrounding area.

At a briefing, Chief Mark Rusin stated that the officers' status is "stable." Both are likely to recover. A third police officer was injured during the pandemonium, although not by gunfire. The police did not explain the cause of the injuries.

Sharon Owens, the mayor of Syracuse, paid the policemen a personal visit at the neighboring Upstate University Hospital. Owens stated that the recovering officers are in "good spirits" at the briefing with the police chief.

Rusin has further updated that the suspect has now barricaded himself in the apartment complex. (This is at the time of reporting.)