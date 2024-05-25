T20 World Cup 2024: USA to host India vs Pakistan match at $30 million New York City stadium

Eastern New York City, specifically Nassau County, has gained a facelift in the sporting arena with the opening of the internet cricketing arena known as the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The newly-built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, near New York, was launched on May 15, 2024 with the sport's world body "excited" to conquer new territories through the T20 World Cup in June. The 34,000-capacity stadium, with infrastructure from the Las Vegas Formula 1 circuit and drop-in pitches prepared in Florida, will host the hotly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash on June 9, among its eight scheduled World Cup games. (Photo by Cecilia SANCHEZ / AFP)(AFP)

This magnificent hall was formally inaugurated on Wednesday by Usain Bolt, the Olympic legend and tournament ambassador.

A remarkable feature about this stadium is that it took only 3 months to complete, and it has a seating capacity of 34,000 in Nassau County Cricket Stadium.

The stadium, built specifically to host the 2024 T20 Men's World Cup, is set to host one of the tournament's most anticipated matches: India vs. Pakistan on June 9.

How much did it cost to build Nassau County International Cricket Stadium?

According to a Forbes report, the cost of constructing New York's cricket stadium is estimated to be around $30 million. Tournament officials are optimistic that this significant investment will yield substantial returns.

The construction work is set to be completed in early May, with a test event on the 27th.

Eight matches will be held during the group stage in the newly built cricket stadium in New York.

The series of matches will kick off with South Africa playing against Sri Lanka on June 3. In the NYC stadium cricket powerhouse, India will play against Ireland, Pakistan, and the US.

The schedule of matches at Nassau County's International Cricket Stadium is as follows:

June 3: Sri Lanka vs. South Africa

June 5: India vs. Ireland

June 7: Canada vs. Ireland

June 8: Netherlands vs. South Africa

June 9: India vs. Pakistan

June 10: South Africa vs. Bangladesh

June 11: Pakistan vs. Canada

June 12: USA vs. India

The US will be hosting Cricket World Cup matches for the first time.

How to book you T20 World Cup match tickets in US

Fans eager to witness the T20 World Cup matches in person can purchase tickets by visiting the ICC's official website.

Once there, they should navigate to the “Ticketing” section at the top of the website. From there, clicking on “Buy Tickets” will take them to the ticket booking screen, allowing them to secure their spots for the exciting matches.

The basic plan was relatively economical, costing $ 175, but the standard plus and premium plans went for $ 300 and $ 400, respectively.

Tickets available on StubHub and for any other games are currently being sold for $2000, and there have been indications on social media of expensive hospitality packages.

The US was deemed a market to target by the powers that be in the sport, and the ICC stated that there are at least 50 million cricket fans within a nation with an increasing South Asian populace.