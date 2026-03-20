Taylor Frankie Paul: All about her 3 kids and their dads amid row over 'stool throwing' video

Taylor Frankie Paul, known for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, was seen acting violently towards ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen in the presence of her child. The video from 2023 was shared by TMZ. In the clip, she could be seen throwing stools at Mortensen while her child was present.

Paul was charged with assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child in the 2023 incident. Following the row over her past actions, ABC has cancelled the season of Bachelorette with her, and Mormon Wives filming has also been paused.

Notably, Paul's actions have also raised concerns about her kids and drawn attention towards her children and their fathers. Here is all you need to know about Taylor Frankie Paul's children and their fathers.

Taylor Frankie Paul kids: All about Indy May, Ocean, Ever True Paul welcomed Indy May with her ex-husband Tate in 2017. It was nine months after the two had gotten married.

“Indy May Paul officially arrived Aug 31st weighing 6lbs 9oz. She is perfection and we are so obsessed with our baby girl. We are so blessed,” she had written on Instagram at the time.

Also Read | Secret Lives of Mormon Wives release update: When will Taylor Paul's show come out? Bachelorette decision sparks row

Ocean was the second child Paul had with Tate. Their son was born in 2020. “Ocean Paul arrived 4 days ago. 6 lbs 15 oz with lots of hair and a sweet soul,” she had shared on social media when her son was born.

Paul and Tate divorced after that.

She had another child, Ever True Mortensen, with Dakota in 2024. “Ever True was born March 19th, 6lbs 15oz a week early and we’ve had the best two weeks with him. We all love you so much, thank you for blending our family,” she had written at the time of the birth of her third child. US Weekly reported that Mortensen has filed for a protective order in Utah against Taylor.

Taylor Frankie Paul: Who are the baby daddies? Tate reportedly lives in Utah and was part of a ‘soft swinger’ group with Paul, which is where they'd sleep with other people in their friend circle. However, the two split after Paul had an ‘emotional affair’ when engaged in this situation.

After his breakup with Paul, Tate married Bailey Paul. He called her ‘partner’ in a May 2024 post but identified her as ‘wife’ in a Mother's Day post the next spring, as per reports.

Mortensen and Paul started dating in 2022. They welcomed their son before breaking up in December 2024. Since then, the two have gotten back together many times. Mortensen reportedly grew up on a bird farm in Idaho and has four siblings. He moved to Utah. As per his Instagram bio, Mortensen owns Basin Tiling. He works on tile and backsplash for both new homes and remodeling projects.