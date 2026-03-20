Taylor Paul takes brutal dig at Dakota Mortensen after new video out; opens up on Bachelorette call
Taylor Frankie Paul on Thursday opened up on her side of things after a video showing her attacking her ex came up
Taylor Frankie Paul is not going to back down. ‘The Bachelorette’ star on Thursday opened up on her side of things after a video showing her attacking ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen was released. ABC ultimately pulled the plug on the reality TV show, citing the 2023 clip.
In the footage of their 2023 altercation, obtained by TMZ, showed Paul trying to put Mortensen in what appeared to be a headlock. He could be heard saying that her actions were ‘hurting' him and ‘this is physical abuse’. The ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star also tried to kick her then partner, before throwing metal barstools across the room.
Mortensen repeatedly said that Paul's daughter, Indy, who was 5 at the time, was present in the room. The child could be heard crying. Mortensen later claimed, “Your daughter just got hit in the head with a metal chair.”
Taylor Frankie Paul responds
Now, Paul has reacted to the video and ABC's decision on ‘The Bachelorette’.
“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security,” a spokesperson told Page Six. She further appeared to take a dig at Mortensen, saying that she suffered ‘extensive mental and physical abuse’ for years.
“After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm. There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives," the spokesperson added.
“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security."
“Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”
Disney issues statement
Announcing its decision to pull the plug on ‘The Bachelorette’, the network said: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More