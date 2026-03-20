Taylor Paul takes brutal dig at Dakota Mortensen after new video out; opens up on Bachelorette call

Taylor Frankie Paul is not going to back down. ‘The Bachelorette’ star on Thursday opened up on her side of things after a video showing her attacking ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen was released. ABC ultimately pulled the plug on the reality TV show, citing the 2023 clip. Taylor Frankie Paul arrives at the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In the footage of their 2023 altercation, obtained by TMZ, showed Paul trying to put Mortensen in what appeared to be a headlock. He could be heard saying that her actions were ‘hurting' him and ‘this is physical abuse’. The ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star also tried to kick her then partner, before throwing metal barstools across the room.

Mortensen repeatedly said that Paul's daughter, Indy, who was 5 at the time, was present in the room. The child could be heard crying. Mortensen later claimed, “Your daughter just got hit in the head with a metal chair.”

Taylor Frankie Paul responds Now, Paul has reacted to the video and ABC's decision on ‘The Bachelorette’.

“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security,” a spokesperson told Page Six. She further appeared to take a dig at Mortensen, saying that she suffered ‘extensive mental and physical abuse’ for years.

“After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm. There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives," the spokesperson added.

“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security."

“Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”