Why did The Bachelorette get cancelled? Taylor Frankie Paul domestic abuse video emerges; Meta cuts ties with TikToker

ABC has cancelled the upcoming season of The Bachelorette starring Taylor Frankie Paul after a video allegedly showing a past domestic altercation surfaced online. Paul was previously charged in 2023 with felony assault and domestic violence, along with misdemeanour counts of child abuse and criminal mischief. (Instagram/taylorfrankiepaul)

A spokesperson for Disney, which owns ABC, said the network decided “not [to] move forward with the new season… at this time,” citing a “newly released video” and adding that the focus is on “supporting the family."

The footage, published by TMZ, is said to be from 2023 and appears to show Paul in an altercation with her former partner, Dakota Mortensen. The clip includes a child heard crying in the background. Its authenticity has not been independently verified.

Police probe and past case resurface The video’s release comes as police in Draper City investigate a separate alleged domestic assault incident involving Paul and Mortensen from February 2026.

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According to court records cited by Northeastern Global News, Paul was previously charged in 2023 with felony assault and domestic violence, along with misdemeanour counts of child abuse and criminal mischief. Reports say she later entered a plea in abeyance on the felony charge, while other counts were dismissed.

Speaking to the BBC, ABC said it “made the decision to not move forward” after the footage emerged. The season had been scheduled to premiere within days.

Meta, brands distance themselves The fallout has extended beyond television. Meta has cut ties with Paul following the video, telling TMZ it has no plans to work with her again after their previous content partnership ended.

Other brands have also stepped back.

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The controversy has reignited debate over ABC’s decision to cast Paul despite her past. Hayat Bearat of Northeastern University’s Domestic Violence Institute called it “shocking” that the network acted only after the video became public, saying it “waited too long to pull the season.”

Marketing expert Amy Pei previously noted that influencers like Paul attract audiences in the “attention economy."

Paul, who also stars in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, had recently promoted the show on Good Morning America, calling the situation “a heavy time” amid mounting headlines.

ABC has not yet announced a replacement for the cancelled season.