Kathryn Hahn confirms casting as Mother Gothel in Disney's live-action Tangled remake
Kathryn Hahn will play the antagonist Mother Gothel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of the 2010 hit Tangled.
Mother indeed knows best! It had been a favourite fan-casting: Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel. Ever since Disney’s Tangled was released a decade ago, fans had wondered if there was anyone better to play the villain if the film were adapted for live-action. When a remake was announced, the ‘cast Kathryn’ chatter grew louder. And on Tuesday, the actor delighted fans when she confirmed that she had been cast as the iconic villain in the upcoming fantasy adventure.
Kathryn Hahn is Mother Gothel
On Tuesday, Kathryn took to Instagram to share an OOTD (outfit of the day) video with a twist. The video showed her face as she said, “Hey, OOTD, I just found out what that stands for. So here’s my outfit of the day.” The actor then stepped back to reveal she was wearing a Mother Gothel t-shirt. “Simple jeans, glasses, T-shirt. This is easy. You know, just another day,” Kathryn quipped. The caption of the post, which was shared in collaboration with Disney Studios, read: “OOTD, Mother Gothel.”
The announcement was met with euphoric reactions from fans. “The only choice,” exclaimed one. Another added, “Can’t believe they actually listened to a fancasting for once.” Another echoed the sentiment and wrote in all caps: “WE HAVE BEEN ASKING FOR THIS!” Donna Murphy, the original voice actor for Gothel in the 2010 animated film, also sent her best wishes to Kathryn as she wrote, “From one Mother to another … Congrats! And remember… I love you MOST.”
All about Tangled
Tangled is Disney’s adaptation of the legend of Rapunzel. The animated film, which released in 2010, starred the voices of Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Donna Murphy as Mother Gothel, and Zachary Levi as Flynn Rider. The film was a critical and commercial success, earning $592 million worldwide and spawning a sequel - Tangled Ever After, which released in 2012.
Tangled tells the story of Rapunzel, a young princess with magical, long blonde hair imprisoned by Mother Gothel in a secret tower. She accepts the aid of an intruder, the outlaw Flynn Rider, to take her out into the world, which she has never seen. The live-action adaptation was announced in 2024. Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are set to star as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively.
Abhimanyu Mathur
