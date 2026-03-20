Taylor Frankie Paul: Last Insta post, 2023 arrest in focus after viral video with Dakota Mortenson; ‘takes courage…’

Taylor Frankie Paul's video with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortenson has gone viral where she can be seen attacking him, and has drawn attention to her 2023 arrest.

Paul rose to fame through Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives but has faced legal troubles over her volatile relationship with Mortensen. A Page Six report noted that court filings had shown her ex accused her of ‘choking’ him.

Amid the video going viral, ABC canceled Bachelorette Season 22, which was to be with Paul, days before the premiere. Mikayla Matthews also provided an update on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives going on pause.

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When asked if filming was paused, as Paul's actions hit the headlines, she replied “It was a decision that all us girls came up with and agreed on. We didn’t feel comfortable filming with everything that was happening," according to a Blast report.

Now, amid the row over Paul's actions, caught on camera, her last Instagram post has also come into focus.

Taylor Frankie Paul: Last Instagram post Paul's last Instagram post was a photo of her in what appeared to be a studio. She wrote “I for the first time sat down and watched this season and it was extremely hard to do. These aren’t just story lines these are our actual lives we are sharing.”

The reality tv star added “I’ll speak for myself on this, I’m not sharing to appease or switch “story lines” for anyone’s entertainment. A big reason I continue on is to potentially help someone. I know this because I’ve personally watched and listened to people’s experience and it helped me. Takes courage to share such vulnerable topics with an audience. My heart goes out to those around me that share and everyone else that continue to do so, the hugs will always outweigh the hate for me.”