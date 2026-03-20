Taylor Frankie Paul: Last Insta post, 2023 arrest in focus after viral video with Dakota Mortenson; ‘takes courage…’
Taylor Frankie Paul's video with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortenson has gone viral where she can be seen attacking him, and has drawn attention to her 2023 arrest.
Taylor Frankie Paul's video with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortenson has gone viral where she can be seen attacking him, and has drawn attention to her 2023 arrest.
Paul rose to fame through Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives but has faced legal troubles over her volatile relationship with Mortensen. A Page Six report noted that court filings had shown her ex accused her of ‘choking’ him.
Amid the video going viral, ABC canceled Bachelorette Season 22, which was to be with Paul, days before the premiere. Mikayla Matthews also provided an update on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives going on pause.
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When asked if filming was paused, as Paul's actions hit the headlines, she replied “It was a decision that all us girls came up with and agreed on. We didn’t feel comfortable filming with everything that was happening," according to a Blast report.
Now, amid the row over Paul's actions, caught on camera, her last Instagram post has also come into focus.
Taylor Frankie Paul: Last Instagram post
Paul's last Instagram post was a photo of her in what appeared to be a studio. She wrote “I for the first time sat down and watched this season and it was extremely hard to do. These aren’t just story lines these are our actual lives we are sharing.”
The reality tv star added “I’ll speak for myself on this, I’m not sharing to appease or switch “story lines” for anyone’s entertainment. A big reason I continue on is to potentially help someone. I know this because I’ve personally watched and listened to people’s experience and it helped me. Takes courage to share such vulnerable topics with an audience. My heart goes out to those around me that share and everyone else that continue to do so, the hugs will always outweigh the hate for me.”
Taylor Frankie Paul 2023 arrest and court record
Paul saw the inside of a court in 2023 when facing aggravated assault charges. She pleaded guilty to a felony count on condition that Paul's charge would be reduced to a misdemeanor in three years if she abided by the agreement.
Under the terms of Paul's probation, she could not consume alcohol or take illegal drugs, People reported.
The reality tv star was arrested on February 17, 2023, after Mortensen called the police. He claimed she'd been hitting him in front of her two kids, who she had with ex-husband, Tate Paul.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More