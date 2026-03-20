Secret Lives of Mormon Wives release update: When will Taylor Paul's show come out? Bachelorette decision sparks row

In a dramatic move, ABC has shelved the upcoming season of The Bachelorette starring Taylor Frankie Paul, just days before its scheduled Sunday premiere. The decision after a 2023 video involving Paul and her ex-partner Dakota Mortensen surfaced on Thursday. Taylor Frankie Paul arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Disney Entertainment Television confirmed the cancellation in a statement, saying: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

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Resurfaced video and past legal case The controversy stems from footage published by TMZ showing an altercation between Paul and Mortensen. The incident dates back to 2023, when Paul was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

She later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault, while other charges were dismissed.

Authorities in Draper City, Utah, have also confirmed an ongoing domestic violence investigation involving both Paul and Mortensen, with allegations made in both directions. Mortensen is the father of one of Paul’s three children.

Read More: Taylor Paul takes brutal dig at Dakota Mortensen after new video out; opens up on Bachelorette call

‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ faces production pause The fallout has extended beyond The Bachelorette. Paul also stars in Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which recently released a new season.

However, filming on the next installment has already been halted amid the ongoing investigation and controversy.

“It was a decision that all of us girls came up with,” co-star Mikayla Matthews said Wednesday on Instagram. “We didn’t feel comfortable filming with everything that was happening.”

While the latest season dropped recently, there is now uncertainty around when future episodes will resume production or be released.

Taylor Paul update Paul, a 31-year-old influencer, rose to fame through the #MomTok community — a group of Mormon influencers on TikTok, and gained popularity in 2022 after publicly discussing her open marriage and subsequent divorce.

ABC had positioned her casting as a bold move to attract a younger, digital-first audience, particularly given her massive social media following and crossover appeal from Hulu.

“I think they were trying to shake things up, and it makes sense because the ecosystem is saturated with dating shows like ‘F-Boy Island’ and ‘Love Island’ that push the boundaries and ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ historically have been saccharine,” said Kate Casey, host of the Reality Life podcast.

She added: “The thinking was probably, ‘We’re going to get a new audience’ and the new audience is really the most coveted in all of entertainment.”

Promotion halted despite recent appearances The abrupt cancellation comes despite Paul actively promoting the show just days earlier. She had appeared on Good Morning America and attended high-profile events, including the Oscars red carpet, to build momentum for the season.

ABC has not yet clarified how it plans to fill the now-vacant time slot.