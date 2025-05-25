Taylor Swift insider who exposed alleged Blake Lively ‘threat’ unmasked

Taylor Swift was recently caught up in a legal dispute between her former friend, Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni, but a surprising twist has shifted the spotlight. Though initially subpoenaed to testify, Swift was spared a court appearance after Baldoni’s legal team withdrew the request, reportedly because they had already received key evidence. The person who exposed Blake Lively’s alleged threats to Taylor Swift has come to light.(Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP, REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES/File Photo)

An insider revealed to Daily Mail that the evidence came from a shocking source: Swift’s own father, Scott Swift, who allegedly leaked private exchanges between his daughter and Lively.

Swift’s father allegedly shared the texts

The source revealed to the outlet, “Scott Swift did not want his daughter to be dragged into this any further and he voluntarily gave up this information as part of a deal that would include [Baldoni's team] withdrawing their subpoena for Taylor.” Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, revealed in a recent court filing that Lively’s lawyer, Michael Gottlieb of Willkie Farr, allegedly approached Swift’s legal team at Venable with a demand tied to the case.

The documents claimed that Gottlieb “demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released.” The documents also claimed that the It Ends With Us star requested that Swift delete the messages.

In a sworn affidavit, Freedman stated he spent an hour on the phone with someone “very closely linked” to the Blank Space singer, who shared the details about the alleged pressure from Lively’s team. At the time, the identity of the source—later revealed to be Swift’s father, Scott—was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, Gottlieb revealed to Page Six, “We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality.” An insider supported Freedman's claims on Friday, telling the Daily Mail it appeared Lively’s legal team “tried to extort Taylor by threatening to release private information about her so that she would support a narrative that she was not a part of.”

Travis Kelce unfollows Ryan Reynolds on Instagram

The alleged Scott’s efforts to safeguard his daughter in the ongoing Lively and Baldoni legal battle come after Travis Kelce pledged his allegiance to Swift by unfollowing the Gossip Girl alum’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram. Despite the drama surrounding the alleged threats, the judge in the case between Lively and Baldoni ruled the claims inadmissible, labeling them “improper” and “irrelevant” to the legal proceedings.