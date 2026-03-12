Temple Israel shooting latest: West Bloomfield synagogue was to host ‘Food Pantry’ event before car crash - Details here

The Michigan State Police said on Thursday it was aware of an active shooting incident at the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Local media outlets reported that a car rammed into the building and shots followed. Authorities have asked locals to clear the area. A car ramming and shooting took place at Temple Israel Synagogue on Thursday (Temple Israel )

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X: "FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan."

Read More: West Bloomfield synagogue shooting update: Scary video shows car crash at Temple Israel - Watch

Temple Israel had a scheduled event Meanwhile, we found out that the synangue had a ‘Free Food Pantry’ event scheduled for Thursday. The event was supposed to start at 2:45 PM local time and go on till 4:45 PM.

Speaking about the pantry, Temple Israel posted a video message on social media on Wednesday. "Civic Center TV recently stopped by Temple Israel to speak with Rabbi Josh Bennett about our twice-monthly Free Fresh Food Pantry. Held on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month, the pantry helps provide fresh food to members of our community and is generously supported by the David & Stacy Gordon Family “Do Good Fund,” the caption read.

Read More: Old Dominion University shooting: What happened at ODU's Constant Hall? Active shooter alert out

What is the police saying? A sheriff in Michigan says security at a synagogue near Detroit engaged in gunfire with at least one person. WDIV-TV reported that a truck crashed into the Temple Israel synagogue. Oakland County Sheriff Sheriff Mike Bouchard says no one is in custody yet.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office said authorities are clearing the building. About a dozen parents sprinted to get their children from an early childhood learning center inside the building after getting approval from police. West Bloomfield School District went on lockdown.

Temple Israel calls itself the nation’s largest Reform synagogue, with 12,000 members. according to its website. It has an early childhood education center and offers educational programs for families and adults.

The website says the synagogue is “passionate about helping Jewish communities across the globe” and that its mission is to “create a community building through the lens of Reform Judaism.”

The Jewish Federation of Detroit advised all Jewish organizations in the area “to go into lockout protocol - nobody in or out of your building.”

(With AP inputs)