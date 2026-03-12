Temple Israel Synagogue active shooter: What happened in West Bloomfield? Police give car ramming update

Police and emergency teams rushed to a synagogue in Michigan on Thursday after a vehicle reportedly crashed into the building and shots were heard. The incident triggered a large law enforcement response and led to safety alerts at nearby schools and religious institutions. A car rammed into the Temple Israel synagogue, West Bloomfield on Thursday (Unsplash)

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said authorities are responding to an “active shooter situation” at Temple Israel on Thursday afternoon.

What happened at the synagogue in Michigan? The synagogue is located on Walnut Lake Road near the intersection of Walnut Lake and Drake roads in West Bloomfield Township. According to its website, Temple Israel is the largest Reform synagogue in the United States.

According to investigators, a vehicle was intentionally driven into the synagogue building before it caught fire.

Reports also said that shots were heard during the incident. Videos shared by local residents on social media appeared to show smoke rising from the scene, which is believed to be coming from the burning vehicle.

According to reports, the police departments from several agencies quickly responded to the scene. Officers from the West Bloomfield Police Department, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan State Police are currently at the location. Emergency personnel are working to clear the building and secure the area.

According to law enforcement sources cited by Fox News, the gunman who rammed his car into Temple Israel is believed to be dead. Sources said the suspect was engaged by security guards after the ramming.

Police increase patrols in nearby cities Authorities in nearby Ann Arbor are also taking precautionary measures. The Ann Arbor Police Department said it is aware of the reports about the incident in West Bloomfield and is increasing patrols out of caution.

The Ann Arbor police chief Andre Anderson has directed the officers to increase patrols and respond to local schools and houses of worship across the city as a safety measure.

So far, officials say there have been no reports of injuries and authorities have not released additional details about the situation. The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement continues to secure the area.