Temple Israel active shooter: Are the students in the synagogue preschool safe? Details

An 'active situation' at the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, on Thursday afternoon prompted a massive police response. Notably, the synagogue houses a K-12 preschool, which sparked concern whether students in the shooting are safe amid the reported active shooter situation. The suspect is now dead, per reports. Law enforcement respond to a call at Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Mich. (AP)

However, according to the website of Temple Israel synagogue, the school was not in session and there were no students present when the active shooter situation broke out.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that the Temple Israel synagogue was holding a reunification event at The Jewish Centre, for which the students were removed from the pre-school. As of now there are no reports of injuries from the shooting.

In an update on their Facebook page, the Sheriff's office stated: "OCSO and multiple agencies on scene at Temple Israel West Bloomfield for reports of an active shooter. Emergency personnel clearing the building."

Oakland County officials confirmed that a car was involved in the attack. NBC 5 Chicago reported that the suspect rammed a car into the synagogue first and then fired shots at the building.

Fox News reports that the suspect is now dead.

This story is being updated.