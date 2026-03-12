Old Dominion University shooting: What happened at ODU's Constant Hall? Active shooter alert out
Old Dominion University issued an active threat at Constant Hall on Thursday.
Old Dominion University issued an active threat at Constant Hall on Thursday. The alert, sent to ODU students and faculty, read: “O.D.U. Urgent Alert: Active threat reported at Constant Hall. Follow Run-Hide-Fight protocols. Emergency personnel responding. Avoid area.”
Norfolk Police are currently on scene. ODU officials said that the next update will be provided at 11:30 AM local time.
Videos from ODU emerge
Meanwhile, several videos from the scene surfaced on social media. Locals and breaking news scanner stated there were reports of at least three victims. However, officials are yet to confirm the details.
Where is Old Dominion University?
ODU is located in the city of Norfolk, Virginia. The main campus sits in the Hampton Roads coastal region of southeastern Virginia. Address: 5115 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, VA 23529, USA. The campus lies about 5 miles north of downtown Norfolk and is positioned between the Elizabeth River and the Lafayette River.
ODU alumini in ICE shooting
Back in January, a 2020 Old Dominion University graduate and award-winning poet, Renee Nicole Good, was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis. The shooting sparked protests across the country. The 37-year-old died after an ICE agent fired into her vehicle.
Friends and family remembered Renee Good as a devoted mother of three children. Originally from Colorado, she relocated to Minneapolis from Kansas City last year in search of a fresh start. According to her ex-husband, Good had just dropped off her 6-year-old son at school moments before the fatal encounter that ultimately claimed her life.
She graduated from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, where she earned a degree in English. During her time there, her writing gained recognition, and in 2020 she received an undergraduate prize from the Academy of American Poets for her work.
The university also paid tribute to her following the news of her death.
In a statement, ODU President Brian O Hemphill mourned her passing. “May Renee’s life be a reminder of what unites us: freedom, love, and peace,” Hemphill said. “My hope is for compassion, healing, and reflection at a time that is becoming one of the darkest and most uncertain periods in our nation’s history.”
