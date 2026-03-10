'Terrorist tactics': Why the US designated Afghanistan as ‘State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention’

“Today, I am designating Afghanistan as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention. The Taliban continue to use terrorist tactics to seek policy concessions, but it won’t work under this administration,” Marco Rubio wrote on X.

The United States on Monday announced that it has designated Afghanistan as a “State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention”. In a statement issued by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the US has hit out at the Taliban regime for their wrongful kidnapping of American citizens.

In an official memo issued by the US State Department, Secretary Rubio accused the Taliban of using "terrorist tactics, kidnapping individuals for ransom or to seek policy concessions."

"These despicable tactics need to end," said Rubio.

"It is not safe for Americans to travel to Afghanistan because the Taliban continues to unjustly detain our fellow Americans and other foreign nationals," the statement continued, calling for the release of Dennis Coyle, Mahmoud Habibi "and all Americans unjustly detained in Afghanistan now and commit to cease the practice of hostage diplomacy forever."

Kabul is the second country to receive this designation. The first was Iran on February 27, a day before the US and Israel launched their joint military operation against the Islamic Republic.