‘Never seen anything like this’: Elon Musk reacts to Cybertruck in Las Vegas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said that a senior team at the automotive company is investigating the blast in a Cybertruck outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel. Elon Musk said that the whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now.(Reuters)

“The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now,” Musk wrote on X. “Will post more information as soon as we learn anything. We’ve never seen anything like this.”

One person died and seven more were injured on Wednesday after a Tesla truck caught fire and exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department officials said that the deceased was inside the truck and that officials are trying to get his body out, according to the Associated Press.

Another seven people who were nearly sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The incident took place in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas at around 8:40 am (local time). Roads near the hotel were also shut down.

Videos shared on social media show smoke billowing from the 64-storey luxury hotel. Several media reports claimed that the vehicle was packed with firework-style mortars.

Details behind the cause of the fire and subsequent explosion remains unknown.

“I know you have a lot of questions,” Jeremy Schwartz, acting FBI Special Agent in Charge for the Las Vegas office, was quoted as saying by AP. “We don't have a lot of answers.”

Eric Trump, a son of the president-elect and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted about the fire on the social media platform X.

He also praised the fire department and local law enforcement “for their swift response and professionalism.”

The 64-story hotel is just off the famed Las Vegas Strip and across the street from the Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall.