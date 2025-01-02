Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Never seen anything like this’: Elon Musk reacts to Cybertruck in Las Vegas

ByHT News Desk
Jan 02, 2025 02:40 AM IST

One person died and seven more were injured after a Tesla truck caught fire and exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said that a senior team at the automotive company is investigating the blast in a Cybertruck outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel.

Elon Musk said that the whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now.(Reuters)
Elon Musk said that the whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now.(Reuters)

“The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now,” Musk wrote on X. “Will post more information as soon as we learn anything. We’ve never seen anything like this.”

One person died and seven more were injured on Wednesday after a Tesla truck caught fire and exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department officials said that the deceased was inside the truck and that officials are trying to get his body out, according to the Associated Press.

Also Read | New Orleans truck attack: FBI identifies attacker; ISIS flag recovered from vehicle

Another seven people who were nearly sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The incident took place in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas at around 8:40 am (local time). Roads near the hotel were also shut down.

Videos shared on social media show smoke billowing from the 64-storey luxury hotel. Several media reports claimed that the vehicle was packed with firework-style mortars.

Details behind the cause of the fire and subsequent explosion remains unknown.

“I know you have a lot of questions,” Jeremy Schwartz, acting FBI Special Agent in Charge for the Las Vegas office, was quoted as saying by AP. “We don't have a lot of answers.”

Eric Trump, a son of the president-elect and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted about the fire on the social media platform X.

He also praised the fire department and local law enforcement “for their swift response and professionalism.”

The 64-story hotel is just off the famed Las Vegas Strip and across the street from the Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On