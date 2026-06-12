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Texas Roadhouse shooting in Louisville: Shots fired at restaurant on Outer Loop; first details

Police are investigating a reported shooting at a Texas Roadhouse in Louisville.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 05:04 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in the Okolona area of Louisville, Kentucky.

What happened?

Louisville police responded to a reported shooting at a Texas Roadhouse in Okolona. (Unsplash)

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Old Outer Loop at around 6:11pm local time, according to MetroSafe, as per WDRB.

One victim was found at the scene. On-site police indicated the victim, reported to be a manager, was shot in the shoulder, per a Facebook post. The shooting is believed to be non-fatal.

Additionally, a social media post said Ascend Church was hosting a fundraiser at the restaurant when the shooting occurred. The restaurant later announced on Facebook that it would remain closed for the rest of the evening.

Also Read: Henry Ruggs III update: Ex-Raiders WR still behind bars after parole denial in fatal DUI crash case

What we know about the suspect

A heavy police presence was reported near East 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a shooting and a possible active shooter.

CBS News confirmed that deputies were serving a warrant on a man from South Minneapolis when an unidentified suspect opened fire. The suspect barricaded himself inside the house and triggered a brief hostage situation.

No injuries were reported and a man has been arrested, though police have not confirmed if he is the same suspect involved in the shooting.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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