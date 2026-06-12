Texas Roadhouse shooting in Louisville: Shots fired at restaurant on Outer Loop; first details
Police are investigating a reported shooting at a Texas Roadhouse in Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in the Okolona area of Louisville, Kentucky.
What happened?
Officers were called to the 3300 block of Old Outer Loop at around 6:11pm local time, according to MetroSafe, as per WDRB.
One victim was found at the scene. On-site police indicated the victim, reported to be a manager, was shot in the shoulder, per a Facebook post. The shooting is believed to be non-fatal.
Additionally, a social media post said Ascend Church was hosting a fundraiser at the restaurant when the shooting occurred. The restaurant later announced on Facebook that it would remain closed for the rest of the evening.
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What we know about the suspect
The suspect, described as a white male with long hair and left the location before police arrived in a red Ford Ranger with a partial plate of 664FFV.{{/usCountry}}
The suspect, described as a white male with long hair and left the location before police arrived in a red Ford Ranger with a partial plate of 664FFV.{{/usCountry}}
The vehicle was later flagged on a flock camera at South Park and Blue Lick at around 6:13pm local time. Louisville Metro Police's Air30 unit is also involved in the response and the vehicle has been traced to a registered address in Shepherdsville, according to the Facebook post.{{/usCountry}}
The vehicle was later flagged on a flock camera at South Park and Blue Lick at around 6:13pm local time. Louisville Metro Police's Air30 unit is also involved in the response and the vehicle has been traced to a registered address in Shepherdsville, according to the Facebook post.{{/usCountry}}
The condition of the victim has not been officially confirmed and the suspect remains at large.{{/usCountry}}
The condition of the victim has not been officially confirmed and the suspect remains at large.{{/usCountry}}
And the motive of the shooting also remains unclear.{{/usCountry}}
And the motive of the shooting also remains unclear.{{/usCountry}}
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Another shooting: Suspect barricades after opening fire in Minneapolis{{/usCountry}}
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Another shooting: Suspect barricades after opening fire in Minneapolis{{/usCountry}}
A heavy police presence was reported near East 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a shooting and a possible active shooter.
CBS News confirmed that deputies were serving a warrant on a man from South Minneapolis when an unidentified suspect opened fire. The suspect barricaded himself inside the house and triggered a brief hostage situation.
No injuries were reported and a man has been arrested, though police have not confirmed if he is the same suspect involved in the shooting.