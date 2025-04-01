Bangkok skyscraper collapse probe takes major turn as Thailand officials find ‘something suspicious’

Thailand officials have launched an investigation into the collapse of an under construction 30-story Bangkok skyscraper, which was the lone tower that failed to withstand a 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday. Thailand Earthquake: The picture shows the Bangkok skyscraper and its toppling.

At least 19 people were killed and 77 were still unaccounted for as of Monday after the skyscraper was turned into an enormous mountain of rubble in a matter of seconds.

In an attempt to locate additional survivors, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspected the accident site on Monday.

He further statedthat officials were already considering how it might have occurred and how to keep it from happening again.

Speaking to reporters at site, Chadchart emphasised the need to find the root cause in a bid to “improve the building regulations” and to ensure safety of the people.

Thailand officials find ‘something suspicious’

According to Thai Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, six distinct kinds of steel, all from the same manufacturer, were found at the site.

“The collapse of a building can come from several factors, from design, construction (and) material specification,” Akanat explained, as per AFP.

Highlighting that the quality of the materials plays the crucial factor in building construction, Akanat informed reporters that he had already “found something suspicious”. He, however, refused to share further details, stating that he is awaiting the test results.

Thailand PM's statement on Bangkok skyscraper collapse

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister of Thailand, also expressed concern regarding the tower collapse.

“I have questions in my mind. What happened from the beginning since it was designed? How was this design approved,” she said, calling for a probe into the incident.

The Italian-Thai Development corporation, a property developer located in Bangkok, and the China Railway No. 10 Engineering Group, a Chinese state-owned corporation were carrying out the majority of the actual building work. They collaborated on the project to create the new State Audit Building.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Metropolitan Police informed that they interrogated four Chinese men after they were found removing 32 files out of containers behind the tower that fell, reported the Bangkok Post.