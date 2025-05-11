The Old Farmer's Almanac's weather prediction for summer has a stern warning - Check map here

The Old Farmer's Almanac released its weather predictions for 2025's summer months - June, July, and August. The centuries-old forecaster, which combines solar science, climatology, and meteorology principles to provide insights for weather, farming, and more, claims to have an 80% accuracy rating for weather predictions. Old Farmers Almanac's published its weather prediction for summer(Pixabay)

In this year's map, the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted that Americans should prepare for a ‘scorcher of a summer’. The US is expected to see hot and dry temperatures across regions, except for a few.

Here are key weather predictions for key US regions

Northeast

Spanning Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, and eastern New York, the Northeast is poised for a humid summer with above-average precipitation. Expect muggy conditions to dominate, driven by frequent rainfall across this region.

Florida

Defying broader trends, southern Florida is forecast to experience a cooler, wetter summer. From mid-July to late August, heightened hurricane risks will accompany the increased rainfall, setting this region apart from the state’s typically warm climate.

Lower Lakes

Encompassing Michigan, eastern Illinois, northern Indiana, and northern Ohio, the Lower Lakes region is set for a wetter-than-usual summer. Anticipate elevated rainfall totals, which could lead to lush landscapes but potential flooding concerns.

Ohio Valley

Covering southern Illinois, southern Indiana, southern Ohio, Kentucky, and western West Virginia, the Ohio Valley mirrors the Lower Lakes with higher-than-normal rainfall. This wet summer could impact agriculture and outdoor activities in the region.

Deep South

The Deep South, including Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee, faces a scorching summer with extreme, potentially record-setting heat. While hot conditions are typical, this year’s temperatures will push the region to its limits.

Heartland

Iowa, Missouri, eastern Kansas, and eastern Nebraska fall within the Heartland, where a hot, dry summer awaits. Temperatures are projected to average four degrees above normal, with below-average rainfall creating parched conditions.

Texas-Oklahoma

Texas and Oklahoma are braced for the nation’s hottest summer, with temperatures soaring four degrees above average and scant rainfall. Early August poses a particular concern, as hurricane risks peak, threatening coastal and inland areas.

Intermountain

The northern Intermountain region—eastern Washington, eastern Oregon, Idaho, western Montana, and western Colorado—will enjoy cooler-than-average temperatures alongside typical rainfall levels, offering a reprieve from the heat gripping much of the country.

Desert Southwest

Stretching from southern California to western Texas, the Desert Southwest is forecast to face significantly warmer-than-usual conditions, with the potential for record-breaking heat. Minimal rainfall will exacerbate the arid environment.

Pacific Northwest

Western Washington and Oregon, forming the Pacific Northwest, will experience cooler-than-average temperatures, a rarity this summer. However, like much of the U.S., the region will see below-normal rainfall, potentially straining water resources.

Alaska

Alaska’s summer will vary by latitude: the northern half is expected to be drier than usual, while the southern half will face wetter conditions. Overall, cooler-than-average temperatures will prevail across the state.

Hawaii

Hawaii is set for a rainy summer, with frequent showers across the islands. The smaller islands will feel cooler-than-normal temperatures, while the Big Island is forecast to be hotter, creating a mixed climate for the Aloha State.