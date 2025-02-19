‘They have a lot of money’: Donald Trump defends move to cancel $21 million fund on ‘voter turnout in India’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) decision to cancel a $21 million fund designated for ‘voter turnout in India’, saying that India, with its growing economy and high taxation rates, did not need such financial support. US President Donald Trump defends DOGE move to cancel $21 million USAID on voter turnout in India(AP)

"Why are we giving USD 21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving USD 21 million for voter turnout?" ANI quoted Trump as saying while signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago.

DOGE cancelled $21 million initiative for India

On February 16, Elon Musk-led DOGE announced cancelling a USD 22 million funding intended for “voter turnout in India”.

In a post on X, DOGE listed the amount of US taxpayer spending that had been cancelled, including "USD 21M for voter turnout in India."

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," the Musk-led department announced.

The move triggered a massive controversy in India, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party criticising the opposition Congress.

“It is becoming increasingly evident that the Congress-led UPA systematically enabled the infiltration of India's institutions by forces opposed to the nation's interests - those who seek to weaken India at every opportunity,” BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X.

Once again, he alleged, "It is the billionaire US-based investor George Soros, a known associate of the Congress party and the Gandhis, whose shadow looms over our electoral process."

Under attack from the BJP, the Congress demanded a probe.

"The Congress party is clear that any kind of foreign intervention in our democratic process or election process is unwarranted and not correct and we oppose it. It needs to be condemned and there should be a probe into it," PTI quoted senior Congress leader Ajay Maken as saying.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)