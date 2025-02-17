The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)on Monday described as interference Elon Musk-led DOGE's claim that it cancelled a US taxpayer-funded grant of $21 million for “voter turnout in India”. BJP leader Nalin Kohli said the exercise would amount to interference in India's electoral process. (Representational)

The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is tasked with cutting government spendings, shared the post on X on Sunday.

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all which have been cancelled," the US government department said.

"$486M to the 'Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening,' including $22M for 'inclusive and participatory political process' in Moldova and $21M for voter turnout in India," it added.

BJP slams DOGE

BJP leader Nalin Kohli said the exercise would amount to interference in India's electoral process.

"Why would any US agency wish to give $21 million for election-related work in India? Would that not amount to interference in India's electoral process?We are the world's largest democracy. Free and fair elections are held here. Institutionally there are mechanisms that ensure free and fair elections, including the Election Commission of India," he added.

He further stated that instances similar to these had been seen in the past where the Congress engaged with organizations like Cambridge Analytica to create an influence in order to interfere with the country's election process.

“In the past, we have seen certain political parties like Congress even engaging with organizations like Cambridge Analytica in an attempt to create some kind of influence that may change around or interfere with the election process...Certainly, if anyone has received money under it, that has to be made clear and if something like that is being stopped it is in the larger interest of freedom of democracy without interference,” Kohli added.

BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani said that it was up to the Indian agencies vested with power to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

"It's up to our agencies vested with the power to protect the integrity and sovereignty of India to seize USAIDs accounts in India and follow the disbursal trail of the $21 million earmarked for the voter turnout project and unearth the stooges of the Democratic Deep State. They should then be visited with the full force of the law dealing with subverting the Indian State - in common parlance TREASON," Jethmalani's post read.

SY Quraishi, the former Chief Election Commissioner, weighed in on the controversy, saying there was an MoU with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems for training in 2012, but no financing was involved.

BJP's Amit Malviya claimed "external interference" in India's electoral process.

"$21 million for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!" Malviya posted.

“It is becoming increasingly evident that the Congress-led UPA systematically enabled the infiltration of India's institutions by forces opposed to the nation's interests--those who seek to weaken India at every opportunity,” he added.

