Thomas Jacob Sanford: Michigan Church shooting suspect's shocking criminal background revealed

Thomas Sanford, the shooter of the Latter-day Saints church, had previously been arrested for burglary and driving while inebriated, said officials. They further announced everyone inside the house of worship at the time of the shooting has now been accounted for. Thomas Jacob Sanford

The incident claimed the lives of four persons and injured eight others. Moreover, the victims were aged from six to 78.

Michigan shooting: Update about victims

Three people were admitted to the hospital after inhaling smoke from the fire that destroyed the Grand Blanc Township Latter-day Saints church, and five people were hospitalized due to gunshot wounds.

Dr. Michael Danic, the medical head of staff at Henry Ford Genesys hospital, informed reporters during a news conference on Monday that two of the shooting victims are still in serious condition.

William Reyne, the Grand Blanc Township Police Chief, called the shooting “an evil act of violence.”

Sanford died in a gunfight with police after slamming his Chevy Silverado pickup into the church's front entrance and starting fire on people with an assault weapon.

In addition, he set the church on fire, causing it to burn down. However, authorities stated that they were still investigating how he set church to fire.

Reyne confirmed that Sanford, 40, of neighboring Burton, had been booked with “burglary and OWI” crimes in the past.

FBI has interviewed over 100 people, official says

The FBI has conducted interviews with more than 100 victims and witnesses in the 24 hours since yesterday's incident, and it is still conducting further interviews today, according to Reuben Coleman, acting special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit field office.

Coleman reaffirmed the FBI's probing the shooting as a targeted act of violence and still working to identify the shooter's motivation.

Coleman stated that the investigative squads and specialized teams were “out all night,” “exhausting leads” that the public has been providing.