Three Miami-Dade police officers injured, gunman dead after shootout at Florida home

Three Miami-Dade police officers were rushed to hospital late Wednesday evening after they were shot during an investigation at a home in SW Miami-Dade, Florida, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Police Department, South District uniform patrol officers responded to a home in the 22000 block of SW 162nd Avenue, where they found a man wielding a shotgun.

As the cops approached the front door, the man opened fire at them, police said. Following this, there was an exchange of gunfire between the gunman and the officer. The gunman was shot dead during the encounter, according to Fox News.

"He shot at the officers and there was an exchange of gunfire," said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “One officer, a 35-year-old male, was struck in the upper extremity. The second officer, a 57-year-old male, was struck in the upper extremity and face.”

The two injured officers were shifted to Ryder Trauma Center Jackson South, the department said. A 40-year-old female officer was also hospitalised for medical treatment.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigation the incident.

Miami-Dade officers are ‘in good spirits and stable condition’

Speaking to NBC News, MDPD Director Stephanie Daniel informed that all the injured officers are in stable condition, denouncing the violence against the officers.

“This type of violence toward my officers will not be tolerated. By the grace of God, they are alive today,” Daniel said.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava expressed regret over the unfortunate incident. "They are are doing what they do each and every day -- keeping our community safe. We owe them a great debt of gratitude."

1 student dead, 5 injured in Iowa shooting

Earlier in January, a teenager armed with a shotgun killed a classmate and injured five others at a high school in the US state of Iowa, according to authorities.

Emergency vehicles and armed forces rushed to Perry High School, in response to the incident which occurred at around 7:30 am on January 4.

Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said the sixth-grade victim who died in the incident was probably in the high school for a breakfast program.

The official also informed that four other children and a school official sustained injuries in the incident.