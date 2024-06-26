TikToker goes viral after filming a married man cheating on a flight to NYC: Watch

“Nah, 31,000 feet is not enough for your sorry cheating a**”-that is what an X user said when a TikTok girl posted a video on the platform showing a man in a green shirt and grey shorts getting chummy with a woman. The TikToker stealthily filmed the man in the green shirt(Caroline Rened)

Whether soaring high in the sky or grounded on Earth, adulterers can’t escape the TikToker lens. It's like Hermes always trailing you.

“If this man is your husband flying United Airlines, flight 2140, from Houston to New York, he’s probably going to be staying with Katy tonight,” TikToker Caroline Rened wrote in the caption of her revealing video.

Internet was quick to find out the guy in the green shirt's wife

Soon after the internet chimed into Rened's comment box, they claimed they had found his wife, to which one viewer jested, “The internet found his wife so so fast 😂.” {We are not adding his wife's name here to protect her privacy under the India Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023}

Rened’s clip, which has amassed a whopping 26 million views on TikTok, shows the married man and his apparent mistress, Katy, shamelessly flirting, groping, canoodling, and making out during the four-hour flight to New York City.

The TikToker stealthily lensed the couple's entire interaction. Not only on the short video platform, when reposted on Elon Musk's X, it amassed 21 million views in no-time.

ALSO READ| ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’: Here's what to know about the viral TikTok sensation

“Him and Katy met at the airport bar and haven’t left each other’s side since then,” Rened explained in her post.

“He convinced her to change her seat so she could sit next to him and they could drink.”

“I don’t know his name but know hers because he keeps saying it,” Rened added, including some identifying details about the man’s personal and professional life.

“I wouldn’t have known he was married if he hadn’t been wearing his wedding ring.”

Rened’s investigative efforts didn’t stop there. In a follow-up video, she shared more details about the couple's in-flight behaviour, alleging that they were “making out and ended up in the bathroom.”

Internet is going into a spiral over Rened's post

Some online critics chastised Rened for not minding her own business, many applauded her for exposing the cheater.

“So of course I had to run over to TikTok and get an update and, well, the Internet did its thing. He can never go home now,” one X user quipped.

“Proof that us ladies are better than damn FBI agents,” another TikTok dweller quipped.

ALSO READ| DOJ drops claims TikTok misled US consumers in lawsuit against ByteDance

“Tiktok really be out here exposing cheaters and honestly I ain't complaining they definitely deserve to face the consequence of their actions lol,” one commented.

Another piped in, “This is psychotic behavior. It is actually not normal or 'accountability reporting' to spy on strangers and try to expose them to loved ones.”

One user slammed the TikToker saying, “i love that its done under the guise of being a girls girl (im looking into making that phrase illegal, watch this space) but its most likely just going to humiliate his wife.”

Rened is not the only one using social media to expose cheaters

Influencer Maddison Liberwirth, with over 24,000 followers, recently threatened to call out a married men who secretly lust over her bikini photos . “I am not the one to play with,” Liberwirth warned.

ALSO READ| German TikTok star goes desi with Aditi Rao Hydari’s Gajgamini walk from Netflix’s Heeramandi: ‘Bibbojaan approves’

“I will tell your girlfriend that you liked my story — you’re a weasel and you’re a bit of a loser.”