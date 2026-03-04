Todd Meadows' family: Who is his partner, Kennady Harvey? All about their children

"You passed doing what you loved, and that brings me a little bit of comfort knowing that. I promise I will never let the boys forget you. We will talk about you every day, visit you, show them every picture and video, and all of our cool spots”, she added.

"I don't have words, nothing I do or say will bring you back. Not only were you my children's father, but you were my best friend. No matter what terms we were on, we always came to each other for comfort, and no one could understand why but us."

The news of Meadows ’ passing was first shared by his partner, Kennady Harvey. She posted an emotional message remembering him not just as the father of her children but also as her closest companion and her best friend.

Todd Meadows who is known for being part of the crew on Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch has died at the age of 25. The young reality TV figure who had joined the show as one of the vessel owners catching marine life had passed away on February 25.

All about their children Todd Meadows was a father to three young boys who were described as his ‘entire world’. A GoFundMe page launched to support the family has shared the details about his dedication as a parent.

Also Read: Is Cher hiding $1.2 million in taxes tied to Kamala Harris campaign? Here's the truth

“We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of Todd Morgan Meadows, a beloved 25-year-old father, son, brother and friend, who left us far too soon while doing what he loved — crabbing out on Alaskan waters,” the fundraiser page reads.

“He was a determined dad to three amazing little boys who were his entire world. Everything he did was for them — their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them.”

The fundraiser also spoke about the deep loss felt by the family, it says, “This unimaginable loss has left his children without their father, his parents without their son, his siblings without their brother and his family broken,” the statement continues. “As the family navigates this heartbreaking time, we are raising funds to help support his three boys, assist with funeral expenses, and help ease the financial burden in the months ahead. Any donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward honoring his life and ensuring his boys are cared for in the way he would have wanted. If you are unable to give, please keep our family in your prayers and his name alive like he wanted.”