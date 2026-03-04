Is Cher hiding $1.2 million in taxes tied to Kamala Harris campaign? Here's the truth

“The 83-year-old artist owes more than $120,000 and could face fines in the hundreds of thousands and up to a year in prison” said the Facebook post.

According to the viral claim, the New York State Revenue Service was seeking to charge Cher for her supposed “crime.” The post further alleged that she could face hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines and up to a year in prison.

A viral Facebook post has dragged singer Cher into a controversy claiming that she secretly hid $1.2 million in taxes. The allegation was shared by a page called America's Last Line of Defense which said that the money was tied to the 2024 presidential campaign of Kamala Harris whom Cher endorsed.

However, the claim that Cher hid $1.2 million in taxes is false as there are no official reports accusing the singer of committing such a crime. There have also been no developments in any court regarding these allegations.

The viral claim appears to be a hoax, with no evidence supporting the allegations against Cher.

Also Read: Kamala Harris hits out at Donald Trump over Iran strikes; ‘A dangerous and unnecessary gamble’

Cher’s recent legal victory over royalties Last year, Cher won a royalties lawsuit against the estate of her former husband, Sonny Bono. The couple married in 1969 and formed the musical duo Sonny & Cher during the 1960s and 1970s. They released several hit songs, including ‘Baby Don't Go,’ ‘I Got You Babe,’ ‘But You're Mine’ and ‘What Now My Love’

After filing for divorce in 1974, the pair signed an agreement in 1978 that entitled Cher to a 50-50 split of royalties. However in 2016, Sonny Bono’s estate informed her that they would stop sending her royalty payments.

Then Sonny Bono passed away in 1998 and his widow, Mary managed his trust. In 2016, the estate stated that the heirs had reclaimed Cher’s royalties under the US Copyright Act.

Cher’s lawyers argued in court that the Copyright Act should not override the couple’s divorce agreement. In November 2025, Judge John A. Kronstadt issued the final ruling ordering the estate to restore Cher’s 50 per cent royalty share.