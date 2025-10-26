June Lockhart cause of death: What happened to the ‘Lost In Space’ actor? Details here

Actor June Lockheart passed away of natural causes at her Santa Monica, California home on Saturday, October 23, a family spokesperson confirmed. Known for her iconic roles as Principal Cartwright in the film 'Lost In Space' (1998) and the 1950s TV show 'Lassie,' Lockheart lived to be 100 years old. Actress June Lockhart addresses bloggers at NASA Social media event at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, on August 12, 2012.(AP)

“She was very happy up until the very end, reading the New York Times and LA Times everyday,” a statement from the spokesperson read. “It was very important to her to stay focused on the news of the day.”

A Hollywood legend, she has two stars in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the first one for her roles in motion pictures and the second one for television. In over eight-decades of acting career, which began at the age of eight as a child actor, Lockheart had more than 150 film and TV credits to her name.

What Happened To June Lockheart?

June Lockheart died of natural, age-related reasons, the family's statement confirmed. No major health issue was related in relation to the 100-year-old prior to her death on Saturday. The family said that a private funeral will be held soon and provided followers with the names of a few places where they would prefer the money be donated.

