    Todd Meadows cause of death: What happened to ‘Deadliest Catch’ star?

    Todd Meadows, a 25-year-old deckhand from Deadliest Catch, died on Feb 25. 

    Updated on: Mar 03, 2026 8:28 AM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Todd Meadows, a 25-year-old deckhand who appeared on the Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch, has died. His passing was announced by Captain Rick Shelford, who said Meadows died on Feb 25. An official cause of death has not been released.

    Discovery Channel said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows." (Captain Rick Shelford/ Facebook )
    Shelford shared the news in a Facebook post on March 2, calling the day “the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea.” He wrote, “We lost our brother, Todd Meadows,” remembering the young fisherman as the newest member of the crew who “quickly became family.”

    No official cause released

    While authorities have not disclosed a cause of death, TMZ reported that Meadows died during a fishing-related incident while filming the series. The network did not confirm details of the circumstances surrounding his death.

    In a statement to People, Discovery Channel said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

    Captain pays tribute

    Shelford described Meadows as hardworking and passionate about life on the water. “His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away,” he wrote, adding that Meadows’ “smile was contagious.”

    He also mentioned the late deckhand’s devotion to his family. “Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did,” Shelford wrote. “He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him.”

    “Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood,” the captain added. “Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him.”

    Fundraiser launched for family

    A GoFundMe campaign has been launched with a $16,000 goal to support Meadows’ three young sons and assist with funeral expenses.

    The page describes him as a “beloved 25-year-old father, son, brother and friend” who died “while doing what he loved, crabbing out on Alaskan waters.”

    As of March 2, nearly $14,000 had been raised.

      Prakriti Deb

