Deadliest Catch season 21: Release date, time, where and how to watch

The long wait for Deadliest Catch fans is now over. The show depicting the highs and lows of crab fishing in the dangerous waters of the Bering Sea is returning with a new theme - “gold rush.” The highly anticipated Season 21 will push the fleet into unexplored waters in search of what’s being called a “billion-dollar bounty,” reports TV Insider. Deadliest Catch Season 21 is set to premiere on Discovery Channel this August

Deadliest Catch Season 21 finally gets a release date

The upcoming season is making history even before it airs. This is the latest premiere date in the show’s run. Traditionally, Deadliest Catch has launched new seasons between March and April. Even Season 20, which debuted on June 11, 2024, was considered late. But this year, fans will have to wait until August 1 — a full 14 months since the last season aired.

A 'gold rush' on water: Crews head toward Adak Island

Discovery has revealed that this season won’t follow the usual route. Instead, the fleet will be heading much farther west than usual - to the remote Adak Island, a place no one from the show has gone in over 30 years. The network describes it as a “gold rush-style” race to harvest monster red king crab in unfamiliar territory.

“To claim their share of the billion-dollar bounty, captains and crews must brave unforgiving 50-foot seas to reach abandoned Adak Island,” reads the official synopsis.

With no safety net in sight, the season promises dramatic moments. Crews will have to fight not only the waves but also mechanical failures and extreme isolation. From equipment breakdowns to harsh sea conditions, everything is stacked against them.

Viewers can expect a season full of tension, especially since Season 20 set a high bar with events like Captain Sig Hansen manually steering his vessel, the Northwestern, after it lost power mid-sea. That season featured medical emergencies, crew conflicts, and races against storms.

Jake Anderson to return?

Discovery has not officially announced the full list of captains and boats returning for Season 21. However, Captain Jake Anderson has already confirmed he’s back. Earlier this month, he posted on Facebook from the F/V Titan Explorer, sharing a photo of a massive crab haul. He hinted at the return of the show, though his date was slightly off, as he stated that Deadliest Catch would return in mid-July. The confirmed date is now August 1.

Deadliest Catch season 21: When and where to watch?

Deadliest Catch Season 21 officially premieres on the Discovery Channel on Friday, August 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

