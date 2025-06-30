Father jumps overboard to save daughter after she fell from Disney Dream cruise ship

Not all heroes wear a cape. And, it stands true for this man who didn’t think twice before jumping into the ocean to save his daughter. A young girl fell overboard from the fourth deck of a Disney Dream cruise ship on Sunday, USA Today reported. The four-night Bahamian cruise was on its way back to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the time of the incident. File photo of a Disney Cruise Line ship(Disney Cruise Line)

The cruise was near Disney’s private island in the Bahamas. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that after the girl fell from the fourth deck, her father immediately leapt overboard.

Additionally, the passengers noted that the child fell from a walking track on Deck 4, an area protected by plexiglass safety barriers. However, it is unclear exactly how the girl fell overboard.

Disney Cruise crew rushed to rescue after a ‘man overboard’ call was issued

According to the outlet, the ship’s crew quickly initiated an emergency response, deploying a rescue boat and launching life preservers. The father, reportedly, kept his daughter afloat for nearly 20 minutes until the rescue team arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, a passenger named Kevin Furuta told the outlet that shortly after the incident, they heard a “man overboard” call, which prompted the rescue team to rush and save the father-daughter duo. A video taken by another passenger named Janice Martin-Asuque showed that they were retrieved from choppy waters with a lifeboat.

Disney Cruise Line’s statement on the incident

Following the incident, the Disney Dream eventually resumed its journey back to Florida with passengers lauding the heroic actions of both father and the crew.

In a statement, Disney Cruise Line said the crew aboard swiftly rescued two guests from the water. The company praised the crew members for their prompt action, which ensured the safe return of both guests.

Disney emphasised that the incident demonstrated the effectiveness of onboard safety protocols.

FAQs:

1. What happened on the Disney Dream cruise ship?

A young girl fell overboard from Deck 4, and her father jumped in after her to save her. Both were rescued safely by the crew.

2. Was the Disney ship docked when the incident happened?

No, the incident occurred while the ship was en route to Fort Lauderdale, not docked.

3. How did the girl fall overboard?

It is unclear, but some passengers claimed she was sitting on the railing before she fell.

4. Were there any injuries?

No injuries were reported. Both the father and daughter were safely rescued.