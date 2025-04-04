Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Passengers left shaken as 40-foot waves pummel cruise ship in Drake Passage. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Apr 04, 2025 12:43 PM IST

A luxury cruise turned terrifying as 40-ft waves battered a ship in the Drake Passage.

Passengers aboard a luxury cruise ship had a harrowing experience as 40-foot waves battered their vessel while crossing the Drake Passage — the notorious 600-mile-wide stretch of water separating Antarctica from the southern tip of South America.

Cruise passengers faced 40-ft waves in Drake Passage. The viral video showed the ship swaying.(Instagram/lesleyannemurphy)
Cruise passengers faced 40-ft waves in Drake Passage. The viral video showed the ship swaying.(Instagram/lesleyannemurphy)

(Also read: After ‘predicting’ Trump attack, UK psychic foresaw MV Solong disaster before it happened)

According to New York Post, the terrifying scenes unfolded as the ship struggled through waters where the Atlantic, Pacific, and Southern Oceans converge, often resulting in extreme sea conditions.

A viral ‘Drake Shake’ moment

The frightening episode was captured in a video shared on Instagram by travel blogger Lesley Anne Murphy, who described it as a “48-hour rollercoaster.” In the clip, the 342-foot-long ship is seen swaying dramatically as massive waves crash against it, with passengers visibly tense, some filming the chaos from behind large windows.

“I’m proud to say we survived not one but two Drake Shakes on @limitlestravel Antarctica!” Murphy wrote in the caption. “If you’re lucky, you get the ‘Drake Lake’. If you’re like us, you get the ‘Drake Shake’ with 35 ft waves.”

She added that despite the madness, the journey remained unforgettable. “We were told to stay in our cabins for an entire afternoon yesterday, and there were definitely some silver linings. We got some downtime, we laughed a lot, I processed some of this amazing voyage, I FaceTimed my girls, and I learnt that wildly enough, I don’t get seasick.”

Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions pour in

Murphy’s post, which has now amassed over 32 million views, sparked a wave of reactions on Instagram. One user wrote, “I’d be hugging the floor crying.” Another said, “This is why I avoid cruises.” A third commented, “My anxiety said no just watching this.”

A viewer joked, “That ship handled it better than I would have.” Someone else chimed in, “I can’t even look at this without feeling queasy.” One user praised the crew: “Shoutout to the staff—true heroes!” Another added, “Looks terrifying, but what a story to tell!”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Passengers left shaken as 40-foot waves pummel cruise ship in Drake Passage. Video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On