After ‘predicting’ Trump attack, UK psychic foresaw MV Solong disaster before it happened

A UK psychic who previously predicted Donald Trump’s assassination attempt has once again caught global attention with a chilling forecast that seemingly came true, reported the New York Post. Just days before a catastrophic cargo ship collision in England, Craig Hamilton-Parker, widely known as the "New Nostradamus" or the "Prophet of Doom," warned of a maritime disaster involving a ship and potential environmental damage. The oil tanker Stena Immaculate was anchored off the coast of England at the time of the collision.(X/@sentdefender)

In a video posted on YouTube on March 4, Hamilton-Parker outlined his predictions for the month. “I saw a ship or something in trouble, and I felt as if there will be an oil tanker problem coming up soon,” he revealed. “It was a ship of some sort in trouble.” The psychic added, “It could be an oil tanker, maybe it’s passenger, but I felt as if there was some sort of pollution thing.”

Just a week later, on March 11, the MV Solong, a cargo ship, crashed into the MV Stena Immaculate, a US-flagged oil tanker carrying 18,000 tons of jet fuel. The accident, which occurred off the English coast, caused both vessels to catch fire and prompted a large-scale rescue mission. Thirteen crew members from the Solong were saved, but one was missing and later presumed dead. Meanwhile, all 23 crew members aboard the Stena Immaculate were rescued.

The incident also led to the arrest of the Solong’s captain, a 59-year-old Russian national, on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision, with the ship’s parent company, Ernst Russ, confirming that the captain is cooperating with the inquiry.

Hamilton-Parker’s reference to “pollution” now appears even more alarming, as environmental organization Oceanu UK has warned of the potential devastation if the oil tanker’s jet fuel had spilled into the sea. Experts fear that such an incident could cause severe harm to marine wildlife and fish populations.

Previous predictions

This is not the first time Hamilton-Parker’s prophecies have drawn attention. In July 2024, he issued a warning about a potential attack on former U.S. President Donald Trump just two days before an assassination attempt on the then-presidential candidate. His past predictions also include the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton-Parker credits his foresight to Nadi astrology, an ancient Indian prophecy method he discovered during his travels to the country in his 20s. Inspired by local astrologers, he has since used the technique to make several predictions—some of which have left the world stunned.