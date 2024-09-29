Chaos in metro after live crabs fall out of woman's bag. Watch viral video

A metro passenger who was carrying a massive bag of live crabs on the metro found herself stuck in a peculiar situation. As the woman was holding the plastic bag, the crabs seem to have escaped and started crawling on the metro floor. Upon discovering the crabs in open, the woman jumped in panic and what followed was chaos in the train. Passengers helping the woman to pick crabs that came out of her bag.

The clip opens to show the crabs falling out of the bag. Then, the woman jumps from her seat in shock and goes towards the metro door. As she tries to make sense of the situation, a man comes to help her; however, he steps back as more crabs come out.

Later, a few other passengers provided the woman with a bag in which she could hold them. The woman, with the help of another traveller, manages to shift the broken bag into a safer place, but in the process, several crabs fall out. Then the two can be seen carefully picking the live crabs and putting them one by one in the bag. (Also Read: ‘Please stop it’: Woman dances to Aaj Ki Raat in metro in viral video. Internet is not happy)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has gained, more than 15.5 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "I would have simply ignored it. But she really had great people with her."

Another person added, "Is the trick to flip them upside down? It seems that when the man did that, the crab was calm. He did it twice."

"To be fair, those are some fresh-looking crabs. Good find," added a third.

Someone else posted, "The way the crabs flopped on their back, I instantly knew they were ready to give up on life."