Tony Romo wife and kids in focus as CBS Sports analyst speaks out on DUI arrest: ‘I turn my attention to my family…’

Tony Romo's driving privileges have been suspended for six months following his no contest plea on Tuesday to charges of driving under the influence.

Tony Romo received a six-month suspension of driving rights due to a DUI plea. He expresses accountability for his struggles with alcohol stemming from pain management.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS Sports football analyst was apprehended by police during a traffic stop in Milwaukee on July 23. According to court documents, one of the officers involved in the arrest reported noticing a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" on Romo's breath. He did not perform well on the field sobriety tests and was subsequently taken into custody before being released later.

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Romo was first cited for his refusal to take an intoxication test after being arrested. According to Wisconsin court records, he was later issued three additional citations: unsafe passing on the right, first offense OWI, and having open intoxicants.

Milwaukee County determined Tony Romo's guilt

After his plea, a court in Milwaukee County determined Romo's guilt and, besides revoking his driving privileges, mandated the installation of an ignition interlock device on any vehicle that he owns, registers, or operates. Additionally, Romo must participate in and complete an alcohol assessment program and pay a fine of $784.

In a statement shared on social media, Romo mentioned that a series of back surgeries concluded his career and resulted in "constant, debilitating pain," which ultimately drove him to rely on medication and develop a dependence on alcohol.

‘I have taught my three young sons…’: Tony Romo mentions family

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{{^usCountry}} "My efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol," Romo stated. "As I have taught my three young sons: when you fall short, you stand up and take full responsibility. That is an important first step. The harder and more important step is examining the path that brought you here and making the changes necessary to move forward ..." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol," Romo stated. "As I have taught my three young sons: when you fall short, you stand up and take full responsibility. That is an important first step. The harder and more important step is examining the path that brought you here and making the changes necessary to move forward ..." {{/usCountry}}

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“None of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them ... I am working closely with a team of doctors to address my health and make the necessary changes,” he continues.

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"As I turn my attention to my health, my family, and, in time, my return to CBS, I kindly ask for privacy during this period."

Romo, 46, achieved four Pro Bowl selections throughout his NFL career, which spanned from 2004 to 2016, all with the Cowboys.

He is currently on leave from CBS Sports, where he has served as the primary NFL game analyst since 2017. CBS Sports president David Berson mentioned in August that Romo's status with the network is an "evolving situation [that] we are still assessing."

JJ Watt will temporarily replace Romo on CBS's main NFL broadcast team.

Tony Romo family: All we know about his wife and sons

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Romo has been wed to Candice Crawford since May 28, 2011.

Crawford, who was crowned Miss Missouri USA in 2008, is a former titleholder. Prior to her career in television, she pursued a degree in journalism at the University of Missouri, aspiring to enter the field of sports media.

Following her graduation, she gained experience at various television stations in Dallas, including KTVT and CW33. It was at CW33 where she first encountered Romo. Additionally, she hails from a prominent family, being the sister of actor Chace Crawford.

Candice was raised in Texas in a family that avidly supported the Dallas Cowboys, which made her bond with the team even more significant when she later wed the starting quarterback, Tony Romo.

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Tony Romo and Candice Crawford are the proud parents of three sons.

Their first son, Hawkins, was born in April 2012, just under a year after their marriage. Their second son, Rivers, was born in March 2014, and Candice has previously noted that he resembles a younger version of his father due to their similar temperaments.

The couple's youngest son, Jones, was born in August 2017.