Tony Romo pleads no contest to OWI: CBS Sports analyst breaks silence after arrest in Milwaukee, ‘Personal failure’

Tony Romo has publicly addressed his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol that occurred in July. He has accepted responsibility for his actions from months ago and has spoken about the personal challenges that contributed to the incident. After being placed on leave indefinitely by CBS Sports, Tony Romo discusses personal challenges, including a DUI. (Getty Images via AFP)

Romo employed football as a means to openly address his situation and admit to the mistake he made. He clarified that tough times in his life caused him to become reliant on medication, and after making an effort to cease its use, he found himself dependent on alcohol.

Tony Romo speaks out after DUI arrest "Football has shaped nearly every meaningful part of my life. I played for more than 20 years, including 14 in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. After my retirement, CBS gave me the profound honor of staying close to the game through broadcasting," he stated in the post. "Playing taught me the power of relationships, the strength of a team, and the toughness to face failure head-on with honesty, resilience, and the determination to do better."

Romo stated that a series of surgeries prematurely concluded his career, resulting in significant pain. He emphasized that while this does not justify his actions, he felt it was necessary to discuss the factors that led to the behavior exhibited during his arrest.

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Tony Romo wants to set an example for his kids Despite the potential for embarrassment, Romo opted to accept responsibility and communicate truthfully as he strives to remain a positive role model for his three children. He also aims to leverage this experience to impart a valuable lesson derived from a challenging time in his life. “The past month has been difficult, but it has also been personally significant. It has required me to confront and own my mistakes fully — to the Lord, to myself, to my family and now to the public.”

"This is one of those moments when I am leaning on everything football taught me. This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin. I own this completely," wrote Romo in the letter.

"Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol," the football star said.

Tony Romo pursuing healthier lifestyle Romo is collaborating with medical professionals as he seeks to implement healthier changes.

He also disclosed that he is partnering with a team of doctors to effectuate the essential modifications for a significantly healthier lifestyle. He mentioned that his family, friends, and the NFL community have inspired him during this journey, while also requesting privacy following the public revelation of his circumstances.

“I am working closely with a team of doctors to address my health and make the necessary changes. I am deeply grateful for the support of my family, my friends, and the NFL community, including players, coaches, and owners. Your encouragement has meant more to me than you know. As I turn my attention to my health, my family, and, in time, my return to CBS, I kindly ask for privacy during this period.”