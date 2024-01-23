Top 100 US restaurants to visit in 2024 list out, THIS cuisine dominates

Are you a foodie and looking forward to explore the best restaurants in the United States? If yes, then you have arrived at the right place. Yelp has revealed the top 100 US restaurants of 2024 which offer mouth-savoring delicacies, ranging from sourdough-crust pizzas to elote ice cream. More than 85 per cent of the eateries on the list are priced at less than $30 per person.(Unsplash)

In a blog post, Yelp announced the list after examining submissions, ratings, community feedback and the volume of reviews.

“This year, our huge, food-loving community reviewed and rated their faves from coast to coast, so you can find lots of new restaurants to love, whether you're at home or on the road,” the firm said.

Some "exciting new culinary trends" for 2024, according to Yelp, include vegan adaptations of traditional Mexican dishes, noodle dishes, and Korean fusion dishes.

As food lovers just want to go out and have fun this year, they are savoring chocolate-chip cookies at Zenaida's Cafe in Las Vegas, Shakespeare-themed pies at Much Ado About Pizza in Northern California, and jaw-dropping cocktails at 1920s Shanghai-themed CHILI in New York City.

25 per cent restaurants serve Asian cuisine

More than 85 per cent of the eateries on the list are priced at less than $30 per person, while 25 per cent of the independent restaurants on the list serve Asian, Asian fusion, or Southeast Asian cuisine.

However, the restaurant Tumerico in Tucson, Arizona, which holds the top rank on the list, specializes in vegetarian Latin cuisine made by chef and owner Wendy Garcia, a semi-finalist for the James Beard Award.

“This year’s list embraces the unique tastes of our users and spotlights the beloved hidden gems across local communities,” said Yelp’s trend expert Tara Lewis in a statement.

The top restaurants on the list, representing a range of cuisines, are located in California, Florida, Arizona, Texas, and Nevada. With eighteen eateries, California topped the list, followed by Florida with thirteen.

Take a look at the top 100 US restaurants in 2024

Tumerico; Tucson, Arizona

Menya Rui; St. Louis, Missouri

Sunny Side Kitchen; Escondido, California

GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine; Covina, California

Fratellino; Coral Gables, Florida

BROKEN MOUTH | Lee's Homestyle; Los Angeles, California

Adela's Country Eatery; Kaneohe, Hawaii

Sierra Subs and Salads; Three Rivers, California

Gino's Deli Stop N Buy; San Antonio, Texas

Uncle Af's; Agoura Hills, California

Haywood Smokehouse; Dillsboro, North Carolina

Mio's Griff & Cafe; St. Petersburg, Florida

Express Deli; Brook Park, Ohio

De Babel; Scottsdale, Arizona

Porky's Kaua'i; Koloa, Hawaii

Crafted Greens; El Cajon, California

Aperitivo; Santa Barbara, California

Guy's For Lunch; Roseville, California

Little India; American Fork, Utah

Ekiben; Baltimore, Maryland

BOOMCHIA; Montclair, New Jersey

Milpa; Las Vegas, Nevada

Mazra; San Bruno, California

Zest Mediterranean Cuisine; Folsom, California

Zenaida's Cafe; Las Vegas, Nevada

Arario Midtown, Reno, Nevada

Burger-chan, Houston, Texas

Tá Jóia, Bothell, Washington

Ocean Indian Cuisine, San Francisco, California

Pizzeria Luba, Auburn, California

Tutti Da Gio, Hermitage, Tennessee

Guiso Latin Fusion, Healdsburg, California

Shigotonin Tapas & Saki Bar, Las Vegas, Nevada

Amy’s French Bakery & Bistro, Pompano Beach, Florida

izzy’s Comfort Kitchen, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Worth Takeaway, Mesa, Arizona

Since 2014, Yelp has recognised over 750 restaurants with top places to dine in.

