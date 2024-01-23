Top 100 US restaurants to visit in 2024 list out, THIS cuisine dominates
The top US restaurants on the list are located in California, Florida, Arizona, Texas & Nevada. California has topped the list with 18 eateries.
Are you a foodie and looking forward to explore the best restaurants in the United States? If yes, then you have arrived at the right place. Yelp has revealed the top 100 US restaurants of 2024 which offer mouth-savoring delicacies, ranging from sourdough-crust pizzas to elote ice cream.
In a blog post, Yelp announced the list after examining submissions, ratings, community feedback and the volume of reviews.
“This year, our huge, food-loving community reviewed and rated their faves from coast to coast, so you can find lots of new restaurants to love, whether you're at home or on the road,” the firm said.
Some "exciting new culinary trends" for 2024, according to Yelp, include vegan adaptations of traditional Mexican dishes, noodle dishes, and Korean fusion dishes.
As food lovers just want to go out and have fun this year, they are savoring chocolate-chip cookies at Zenaida's Cafe in Las Vegas, Shakespeare-themed pies at Much Ado About Pizza in Northern California, and jaw-dropping cocktails at 1920s Shanghai-themed CHILI in New York City.
Also Read: 16 best new restaurants in London to book in 2024
25 per cent restaurants serve Asian cuisine
More than 85 per cent of the eateries on the list are priced at less than $30 per person, while 25 per cent of the independent restaurants on the list serve Asian, Asian fusion, or Southeast Asian cuisine.
However, the restaurant Tumerico in Tucson, Arizona, which holds the top rank on the list, specializes in vegetarian Latin cuisine made by chef and owner Wendy Garcia, a semi-finalist for the James Beard Award.
“This year’s list embraces the unique tastes of our users and spotlights the beloved hidden gems across local communities,” said Yelp’s trend expert Tara Lewis in a statement.
The top restaurants on the list, representing a range of cuisines, are located in California, Florida, Arizona, Texas, and Nevada. With eighteen eateries, California topped the list, followed by Florida with thirteen.
Take a look at the top 100 US restaurants in 2024
Tumerico; Tucson, Arizona
Menya Rui; St. Louis, Missouri
Sunny Side Kitchen; Escondido, California
GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine; Covina, California
Fratellino; Coral Gables, Florida
BROKEN MOUTH | Lee's Homestyle; Los Angeles, California
Adela's Country Eatery; Kaneohe, Hawaii
Sierra Subs and Salads; Three Rivers, California
Gino's Deli Stop N Buy; San Antonio, Texas
Uncle Af's; Agoura Hills, California
Haywood Smokehouse; Dillsboro, North Carolina
Mio's Griff & Cafe; St. Petersburg, Florida
Express Deli; Brook Park, Ohio
De Babel; Scottsdale, Arizona
Porky's Kaua'i; Koloa, Hawaii
Crafted Greens; El Cajon, California
Aperitivo; Santa Barbara, California
Guy's For Lunch; Roseville, California
Little India; American Fork, Utah
Ekiben; Baltimore, Maryland
BOOMCHIA; Montclair, New Jersey
Milpa; Las Vegas, Nevada
Mazra; San Bruno, California
Zest Mediterranean Cuisine; Folsom, California
Zenaida's Cafe; Las Vegas, Nevada
Arario Midtown, Reno, Nevada
Burger-chan, Houston, Texas
Tá Jóia, Bothell, Washington
Ocean Indian Cuisine, San Francisco, California
Pizzeria Luba, Auburn, California
Tutti Da Gio, Hermitage, Tennessee
Guiso Latin Fusion, Healdsburg, California
Shigotonin Tapas & Saki Bar, Las Vegas, Nevada
Amy’s French Bakery & Bistro, Pompano Beach, Florida
izzy’s Comfort Kitchen, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
Worth Takeaway, Mesa, Arizona
Since 2014, Yelp has recognised over 750 restaurants with top places to dine in.
You can click here to check out the full list.