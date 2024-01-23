close_game
close_game
News / World News / Us News / Top 100 US restaurants to visit in 2024 list out, THIS cuisine dominates

Top 100 US restaurants to visit in 2024 list out, THIS cuisine dominates

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2024 02:04 PM IST

The top US restaurants on the list are located in California, Florida, Arizona, Texas & Nevada. California has topped the list with 18 eateries.

Are you a foodie and looking forward to explore the best restaurants in the United States? If yes, then you have arrived at the right place. Yelp has revealed the top 100 US restaurants of 2024 which offer mouth-savoring delicacies, ranging from sourdough-crust pizzas to elote ice cream.

More than 85 per cent of the eateries on the list are priced at less than $30 per person.(Unsplash)
More than 85 per cent of the eateries on the list are priced at less than $30 per person.(Unsplash)

In a blog post, Yelp announced the list after examining submissions, ratings, community feedback and the volume of reviews.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“This year, our huge, food-loving community reviewed and rated their faves from coast to coast, so you can find lots of new restaurants to love, whether you're at home or on the road,” the firm said.

Some "exciting new culinary trends" for 2024, according to Yelp, include vegan adaptations of traditional Mexican dishes, noodle dishes, and Korean fusion dishes.

As food lovers just want to go out and have fun this year, they are savoring chocolate-chip cookies at Zenaida's Cafe in Las Vegas, Shakespeare-themed pies at Much Ado About Pizza in Northern California, and jaw-dropping cocktails at 1920s Shanghai-themed CHILI in New York City.

Also Read: 16 best new restaurants in London to book in 2024

25 per cent restaurants serve Asian cuisine

More than 85 per cent of the eateries on the list are priced at less than $30 per person, while 25 per cent of the independent restaurants on the list serve Asian, Asian fusion, or Southeast Asian cuisine.

However, the restaurant Tumerico in Tucson, Arizona, which holds the top rank on the list, specializes in vegetarian Latin cuisine made by chef and owner Wendy Garcia, a semi-finalist for the James Beard Award.

“This year’s list embraces the unique tastes of our users and spotlights the beloved hidden gems across local communities,” said Yelp’s trend expert Tara Lewis in a statement.

The top restaurants on the list, representing a range of cuisines, are located in California, Florida, Arizona, Texas, and Nevada. With eighteen eateries, California topped the list, followed by Florida with thirteen.

Take a look at the top 100 US restaurants in 2024

Tumerico; Tucson, Arizona

Menya Rui; St. Louis, Missouri

Sunny Side Kitchen; Escondido, California

GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine; Covina, California

Fratellino; Coral Gables, Florida

BROKEN MOUTH | Lee's Homestyle; Los Angeles, California

Adela's Country Eatery; Kaneohe, Hawaii

Sierra Subs and Salads; Three Rivers, California

Gino's Deli Stop N Buy; San Antonio, Texas

Uncle Af's; Agoura Hills, California

Haywood Smokehouse; Dillsboro, North Carolina

Mio's Griff & Cafe; St. Petersburg, Florida

Express Deli; Brook Park, Ohio

De Babel; Scottsdale, Arizona

Porky's Kaua'i; Koloa, Hawaii

Crafted Greens; El Cajon, California

Aperitivo; Santa Barbara, California

Guy's For Lunch; Roseville, California

Little India; American Fork, Utah

Ekiben; Baltimore, Maryland

BOOMCHIA; Montclair, New Jersey

Milpa; Las Vegas, Nevada

Mazra; San Bruno, California

Zest Mediterranean Cuisine; Folsom, California

Zenaida's Cafe; Las Vegas, Nevada

Arario Midtown, Reno, Nevada

Burger-chan, Houston, Texas

Tá Jóia, Bothell, Washington

Ocean Indian Cuisine, San Francisco, California

Pizzeria Luba, Auburn, California

Tutti Da Gio, Hermitage, Tennessee

Guiso Latin Fusion, Healdsburg, California

Shigotonin Tapas & Saki Bar, Las Vegas, Nevada

Amy’s French Bakery & Bistro, Pompano Beach, Florida

izzy’s Comfort Kitchen, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Worth Takeaway, Mesa, Arizona

Since 2014, Yelp has recognised over 750 restaurants with top places to dine in.

You can click here to check out the full list.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On