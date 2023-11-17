Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: America’s star-spangled Indian restaurants

Like all other Indian foodies, I am delighted by the news that Michelin has awarded stars to three Indian restaurants in America. Frankly, the choice of the restaurants is not any kind of surprise. Indienne in Chicago had long been expected to get a star.

Indienne, in Chicago, took a risk by serving only tasting menus. It has paid off.

Do these stars represent a breakthrough? Has Indian food finally made it in America?

Tabla opened in the 1990s and was a critical success, but there was no Michelin guide to New York then.

When Michelin did eventually arrive in New York, it gave a star to Devi, run by Suvir Saran. Over time, other Indian restaurants won stars, among them Junoon where Vikas Khanna was the chef. But Michelin is not the most important judge of food quality in New York. That distinction belongs to the New York Times whose reviews can make or break a restaurant.

Washington DC’s Rania used to be called Punjab Grill; it has been relaunched under a new name and with a new chef.

Semma follows that tradition. It’s the kind of South Indian food you might find in a mess in Chennai or Madurai and the chilli content may be even higher than in Chennai. Mazumdar and Pandya encouraged Vijayakumar to move away from the standard South Indian menu of most upmarket restaurants and to put the dishes his mother had cooked back in his village on the menu. Now, even Indian guests find some of the dishes unfamiliar and some complain that the food is very hot.

Roni Mazumdar and Chintan Pandya’s Semma in New York already had a star and retained it this year.

It does say something about how far Michelin has come from its French origins that it ignored the many Frenchified Indian restaurants in New York and honoured a place that served the same sort of food that it would have served even if it was located in Chennai. The myth that you have to change your food to appeal to the Michelin inspectors is now dead.

