Tornado sirens sound in Cincinnati as Ohio faces severe weather: List of counties under tornado watch

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 31, 2025 06:33 AM IST

Tornado sirens are sounding in Cincinnati as severe weather sweeps across Ohio. Tornado Watch has been issued for several counties and town.

Tornado sirens are sounding in Cincinnati as severe weather sweeps across Ohio.

Tornado sirens are sounding in Cincinnati as severe weather sweeps across Ohio.(Pixabay)
Tornado sirens are sounding in Cincinnati as severe weather sweeps across Ohio.(Pixabay)

Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties and town valid until 1 AM EDT Monday -

Southwest Ohio:

Brown

Butler

Clermont

Clinton

Hamilton

Warren

West Central Ohio:

Champaign

Clark

Greene

Miami

Montgomery

Preble

Cities Included in the Tornado Watch:

Aberdeen

Alexandria

Augusta

Aurora

Batesville

Beavercreek

Bellevue

Blanchester

Bright

Brooksville

Brookville

Burlington

Butler

Camden

Carrollton

Connersville

Covington

Crittenden

Day Heights

Dayton

Dillsboro

Downtown Cincinnati

Downtown Dayton

Dry Ridge

Eaton

Erlanger

Fairborn

Fairfield

Falmouth

Florence

Fort Thomas

Franklin

Georgetown

Greendale

Hamilton

Hidden Valley

Highland Heights

Independence

Kettering

Landen

Lawrenceburg

Lebanon

Liberty

Mason

Middletown

Milan

Milford

Mount Carmel

Mount Olivet

Mount Orab

Mount Repose

Mulberry

Newport

Oakbrook

Osgood

Owenton

Oxford

Piqua

Richmond

Ripley

Rising Sun

Springboro

Springfield

Summerside

Tipp City

Troy

Urbana

Versailles

Vevay

Warsaw

West College Corner

Williamstown

Wilmington

Withamsville

Xenia

