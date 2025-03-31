Tornado sirens sound in Cincinnati as Ohio faces severe weather: List of counties under tornado watch
Mar 31, 2025 06:33 AM IST
Tornado sirens are sounding in Cincinnati as severe weather sweeps across Ohio. Tornado Watch has been issued for several counties and town.
Tornado sirens are sounding in Cincinnati as severe weather sweeps across Ohio.
Tornado Watch has been issued for the following counties and town valid until 1 AM EDT Monday -
Southwest Ohio:
Brown
Butler
Clermont
Clinton
Hamilton
Warren
West Central Ohio:
Champaign
Clark
Greene
Miami
Montgomery
Preble
Cities Included in the Tornado Watch:
Aberdeen
Alexandria
Augusta
Aurora
Batesville
Beavercreek
Bellevue
Blanchester
Bright
Brooksville
Brookville
Burlington
Butler
Camden
Carrollton
Connersville
Covington
Crittenden
Day Heights
Dayton
Dillsboro
Downtown Cincinnati
Downtown Dayton
Dry Ridge
Eaton
Erlanger
Fairborn
Fairfield
Falmouth
Florence
Fort Thomas
Franklin
Georgetown
Greendale
Hamilton
Hidden Valley
Highland Heights
Independence
Kettering
Landen
Lawrenceburg
Lebanon
Liberty
Mason
Middletown
Milan
Milford
Mount Carmel
Mount Olivet
Mount Orab
Mount Repose
Mulberry
Newport
Oakbrook
Osgood
Owenton
Oxford
Piqua
Richmond
Ripley
Rising Sun
Springboro
Springfield
Summerside
Tipp City
Troy
Urbana
Versailles
Vevay
Warsaw
West College Corner
Williamstown
Wilmington
Withamsville
Xenia
