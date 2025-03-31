Tornado watch in Indiana: THESE counties alerted for severe thunderstorm - When will twister hit?

A tornado watch has been issued for some counties in Indiana, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the central and southern parts of the state on Sunday evening and overnight hours. Thunderstorms are predicted to move though Kentucky to Indiana at 7 PM local time. A tornado watch has been issued in Indiana on Sunday(Unsplash)

Indiana counties affected by the tornado watch

A watch is in effect until 8 PM for several Indiana counties, including Martin, Greene, Sullivan, Knox, Brown, Lawrence, and Monroe.

Here is a complete list of the 27 counties in Indiana under Tornado Watch:

1. Bartholomew

2. Boone

3. Hamilton

4. Hancock

5. Hendricks

6. Johnson

7. Madison

8. Marion

9. Morgan

10. Rush

11. Shelby

12. Tipton

13. Delaware

14. Henry

15. Randolph

16. Brown

17. Lawrence

18. Monroe

19. Daviess

20. Greene

21. Knox

22. Martin

23. Sullivan

24. Clay

25. Owen

26. Putnam

27. Vigo

Thunderstorms expected to hit

Thunderstorms are expected to reach Indianapolis between 6:30-7:30 PM, the NWS posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. The storms are moving northeast at 40-50 mph, the agency added. They will bring wind gusts as high as 70 mph.

Severe weather conditions are expected in Lafayette, Lebanon, and Whitestown. Hail and tornadoes are predicted along with the thunderstorms.

Power outages reported

As of 2:30 PM local time, several power outages were reported in the Tri-State area. In the Evansville/Tri-State area, customers were urged to keep checking CenterPoint, Duke Energy and Kenergy's power outage maps.

180 million Americans under weather threat

Severe weather, and tornadoes will rip two dozen states in the US through Monday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Over 180 million Americans will be affected.