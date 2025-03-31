Tornado watch in Indiana: THESE counties alerted for severe thunderstorm - When will twister hit?
A tornado watch has been issued for some counties in Indiana, according to the National Weather Service (NWS)
A tornado watch has been issued for some counties in Indiana, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the central and southern parts of the state on Sunday evening and overnight hours. Thunderstorms are predicted to move though Kentucky to Indiana at 7 PM local time.
Indiana counties affected by the tornado watch
A watch is in effect until 8 PM for several Indiana counties, including Martin, Greene, Sullivan, Knox, Brown, Lawrence, and Monroe.
Here is a complete list of the 27 counties in Indiana under Tornado Watch:
1. Bartholomew
2. Boone
3. Hamilton
4. Hancock
5. Hendricks
6. Johnson
7. Madison
8. Marion
9. Morgan
10. Rush
11. Shelby
12. Tipton
13. Delaware
14. Henry
15. Randolph
16. Brown
17. Lawrence
18. Monroe
19. Daviess
20. Greene
21. Knox
22. Martin
23. Sullivan
24. Clay
25. Owen
26. Putnam
27. Vigo
Thunderstorms expected to hit
Thunderstorms are expected to reach Indianapolis between 6:30-7:30 PM, the NWS posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. The storms are moving northeast at 40-50 mph, the agency added. They will bring wind gusts as high as 70 mph.
Severe weather conditions are expected in Lafayette, Lebanon, and Whitestown. Hail and tornadoes are predicted along with the thunderstorms.
Power outages reported
As of 2:30 PM local time, several power outages were reported in the Tri-State area. In the Evansville/Tri-State area, customers were urged to keep checking CenterPoint, Duke Energy and Kenergy's power outage maps.
180 million Americans under weather threat
Severe weather, and tornadoes will rip two dozen states in the US through Monday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Over 180 million Americans will be affected.