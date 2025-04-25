Travis Hunter for Mason Graham? Real Reason why Browns traded No 2 pick at NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns disappointed their fans by trading the No. 2 pick at the NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 5), only to lose on Colorado’s two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter. The Browns eventually drafted Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. Mason Graham was picked by Cleveland Browns and Travis Hunter joined Jacksonville Jaguars(Reuters)

While Browns officials have not explained their decision, we have compiled a list of potential reasons why Kevin Stefanski and co chose Graham over Hunter.

Read More: NFL Draft menu revealed: Travis Hunter, Cameron Ward to munch fries, wings at Lambeau

“Browns entered trade talks knowing it had to secure a player on their 'very short list,' per source -- Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Mason Graham. Trading with Jaguars kept them in range of that,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN tweeted.

Strategic Acquisition of Draft Capital

- The Browns received significant compensation from Jacksonville: the No. 5 pick, a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126), and a 2026 first-round pick, in exchange for the No. 2 pick, a fourth-round pick (No. 104), and a sixth-round pick. This haul provided Cleveland with additional assets to address multiple roster needs, especially given their lack of cap space and the constraints of Deshaun Watson’s contract.

Targeting a Short-List Player

- Cleveland entered trade talks with a “very short list” of elite prospects: Travis Hunter, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, and Mason Graham. The trade with Jacksonville ensured they remained in range to secure Graham at No. 5, a player they highly valued for his disruptive ability. Posts on X from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted the Browns’ focus on landing one of these three, indicating Graham was a deliberate target, not a consolation prize.

Read More: Why Roger Goodell is booed at every NFL Draft | Here's the REAL reason

Defensive Fit

- Mason Graham, a 6’3”, 320-pound defensive tackle, was the heartbeat of Michigan’s 2023 national championship defense, with a 93.0 PFF run-defense grade over two seasons. His explosive power, non-stop motor, and ability to dominate as a three-down player made him a perfect fit alongside Myles Garrett in Cleveland’s 4-3 defense.

However, Cleveland Browns fans were disappointed with their decision to trade. “I'm sorry, Mason Graham is a nice prospect. And he had a great career at Michigan. He's not the talent of Travis Hunter. Period,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Passing on Travis hunter for mason graham is unforgivable,” another one added.