Triangle Town Center: Shooting reported at Raleigh shopping mall; first details

A shooting was reported at the Triangle Town Center shopping mall at 5959 Triangle Town Boulevard, in Raleigh, North Carolina on Wednesday. WRAL shared a video of the news report on the shooting.

The Raleigh Police Department were reportedly at the scene of the shooting at Triangle Town Center. (Facebook/Raleigh Police Department﻿)

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The reporter noted that Raleigh police were on the scene along the boulevard. The incident appeared to have taken place in the parking lot of the shopping center because the area was cordoned off with crime scene tape. The report added that they could see fourteen evidence markers placed in the area.

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{{^usCountry}} Raleigh Police Department is yet to officially comment on the shooting. There's no information on what led to shots being fired. Currently, there's no information on injuries or the details of the suspect either. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raleigh Police Department is yet to officially comment on the shooting. There's no information on what led to shots being fired. Currently, there's no information on injuries or the details of the suspect either. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The news of the shooting drew reactions from locals, with one person lamenting the state of law and order. They shared a ‘I voted for this’ photo indicating an anti-gun violence stance. Notably, guns are prohibited on the Triangle Town Center premises. The Code of Conduct states ‘Carrying or displaying weapons of any kind, except those carried by authorized law enforcement officers or security personnel in the performance of their duties and by security officials specifically permitted by shopping center management’ is not allowed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The news of the shooting drew reactions from locals, with one person lamenting the state of law and order. They shared a ‘I voted for this’ photo indicating an anti-gun violence stance. Notably, guns are prohibited on the Triangle Town Center premises. The Code of Conduct states ‘Carrying or displaying weapons of any kind, except those carried by authorized law enforcement officers or security personnel in the performance of their duties and by security officials specifically permitted by shopping center management’ is not allowed. {{/usCountry}}

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Another person remarked on the incident “I’m surprised there were 2 or more people there.” The comment refers to the Triangle Town Center mall losing anchors.

What to know about Triangle Town Center

A local report noted that the North Raleigh mall had lost Sears, was about to lose Macy's and Saks Fifth Avenue. However, the site continues to have commercial promise, as per The Herald Sun.

DSW, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nordstrom Rack, which are stores around the mall have not seen a dip in customers, though the shopping center has been getting lesser people. A UNC Kenan-Flagler professor weighed in on the matter and said “I’d expect it to either be more of a hybrid, open-air retail center or maybe transformed into mixed-use.”

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The mall has also seen a series of safety incidents that has driven tenants away. This includes a 2008 gang brawl that left a 15-year-old stabbed and a 2022 accidental shooting that left a 21-year-old dead in the parking lot. The recent shooting report at the Triangle Town Center also left someone exclaiming ‘Yikes’ when they came across the news.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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