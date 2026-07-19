Troy Jackson: 5 things about Maine Senate hopeful seeking to replace Graham Platner

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has taken a commanding lead in the race to become the Democratic nominee for the US Senate seat currently held by Republican Susan Collins.

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has taken a commanding lead in the race to become the Democratic nominee for the US Senate seat currently held by Republican Susan Collins. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

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Jackson's momentum comes after former nominee Graham Platner withdrew from the race on July 10 following a rape allegation, which Platner denies.

Jackson is now the overwhelming favorite going into the Democratic convention on July 25, thanks to the overwhelming support of county caucus delegates. On Saturday, the first day of county-level delegate selection, delegates on Jackson's slate earned almost 300 of the 319 available positions.

Also read: Who are the top contenders to replace Graham Platner? Maine Senate race explained

5 things to know about Troy Jackson

1. Jackson is a logger by profession. Jackson, a logger from far-northern Allagash, rose to prominence in Maine politics via organized labor and has long been a progressive supporter.

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{{^usCountry}} Given his long history of supporting similar ideas, Jackson has been able to swiftly portray himself as the candidate most in line with the oysterman, who won the Senate primary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Given his long history of supporting similar ideas, Jackson has been able to swiftly portray himself as the candidate most in line with the oysterman, who won the Senate primary. {{/usCountry}}

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During the initial primary, he ran alongside Platner. However, Jackson quickly demanded that he withdraw from the contest after reports that a former partner of Platner claimed he had sexually abused her.

2. Jackson opposes US military aid to Israel. One of Jackson's most closely watched policy positions concerns Israel and Gaza.

After entering the Senate race, Jackson publicly described Israel's actions in Gaza as a "genocide." He pledged that, if elected to the Senate, he would "never vote" in favour of US taxpayer-funded military aid to Israel.

Jackson wrote on X, “Anybody with eyes and a heart knows the Israeli government is committing genocide in Gaza.”

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3. An experienced leader, Jackson has spent more than two decades in Maine politics. Jackson is a logger by profession and has long presented himself as a champion of working-class Mainers. He served in the Maine Senate for more than 20 years and was Senate president from 2018 to 2024.

Earlier this year, Jackson unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for governor. Although he finished third, he maintained strong support among progressive voters and has now entered the Senate race after Platner withdrew.

Also read: The Red Flag That Led to Graham Platner’s Implosion Was Hiding in Plain Sight

4. His platform mirrors Bernie Sanders-style progressivism. Jackson has aligned himself with progressive economic policies throughout his political career.

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Jackson has also previously received support from Senator Bernie Sanders during his gubernatorial campaign and has repeatedly appealed to working-class voters.

The progressive logger and lawmaker supports higher taxes on billionaires, stronger labour protections and reducing corporate influence in politics. CNN also reported that Jackson supports abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which hits close to where Sanders' ideology stands.

5. Jackson supports Medicare for All. Jackson is in favor of "Medicare for All," a universal healthcare policy. Jackson is in favor of "Medicare for All," a universal healthcare policy.

National progressive advocacy group Our Revolution said, “Long before this Senate seat became available, Troy had built a record of standing with workers, unions, and rural communities across Maine.”

In a contending post towards Susan Collins, Jackson wrote, “I’ll be a vote for Medicare For All in the U.S. Senate. Susan Collins, on the other hand, recently helped advance $990 billion in Medicaid cuts so the richest Americans could get another tax break. We may both be from Aroostook County, but we’re not the same.”

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