    Trump admin gives positive update on visa processing freeze; 15 countries get big relief

    The Trump administration has reassured thousands after announcing an indefinite suspension of processing immigrant visas for people from 75 countries

    Published on: Jan 17, 2026 1:30 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    The Trump administration has reassured thousands after announcing an indefinite suspension of processing immigrant visas for people from 75 countries last week. The move will come into effect on January 21. It applies to people seeking to live and work permanently in the US. However, dual nationals with a passport of a country not affected, according to the State Department.

    Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One (Bloomberg)
    Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that the visa freeze is aimed an ending ‘the abuse of America’s immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people’.

    Immediately after the visa processing freeze was first announced, thousands of soccer fans who have booked tickets to attend the FIFA World Cup in the US and Mexico this year panicked. However, the State Department has offered an explanation. Out of the 75 countries in the list, 15 are due to participate in the tournament.

    They are: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Algeria, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Jordan, Senegal, Tunisia, Uruguay, and Uzbekistan.

    A State Department spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “This action applies to the issuance of immigrant visas only, and does not apply to nonimmigrant visas, such as those for tourists, athletes and their families, and media professionals intending to travel for the World Cup.”

    Full list of countries affected by the suspension

    Afghanistan

    Albania

    Algeria

    Antigua and Barbuda

    Armenia

    Azerbaijan

    Bahamas

    Bangladesh

    Barbados

    Belarus

    Belize

    Bhutan

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Brazil

    Cambodia

    Cameroon

    Cape Verde

    Colombia

    Congo

    Cuba

    Dominica

    Egypt

    Eritrea

    Ethiopia

    Fiji

    Gambia

    Georgia

    Ghana

    Grenada

    Guatemala

    Guinea

    Haiti

    Iran

    Iraq

    Ivory Coast

    Jamaica

    Jordan

    Kazakhstan

    Kosovo

    Kuwait

    Kyrgyzstan

    Laos

    Lebanon

    Liberia

    Libya

    Moldova

    Mongolia

    Montenegro

    Morocco

    Myanmar

    Nepal

    Nicaragua

    Nigeria

    North Macedonia

    Pakistan

    Republic of the Congo

    Russia

    Rwanda

    Saint Kitts and Nevis

    Saint Lucia

    Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

    Senegal

    Sierra Leone

    Somalia

    South Sudan

    Sudan

    Syria

    Tanzania

    Thailand

    Togo

    Tunisia

    Uganda

    Uruguay

    Uzbekistan

    Yemen

    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Trump Admin Gives Positive Update On Visa Processing Freeze; 15 Countries Get Big Relief
