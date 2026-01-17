Trump admin gives positive update on visa processing freeze; 15 countries get big relief

The Trump administration has reassured thousands after announcing an indefinite suspension of processing immigrant visas for people from 75 countries last week. The move will come into effect on January 21. It applies to people seeking to live and work permanently in the US. However, dual nationals with a passport of a country not affected, according to the State Department. Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One (Bloomberg)

Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that the visa freeze is aimed an ending ‘the abuse of America’s immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people’.

Immediately after the visa processing freeze was first announced, thousands of soccer fans who have booked tickets to attend the FIFA World Cup in the US and Mexico this year panicked. However, the State Department has offered an explanation. Out of the 75 countries in the list, 15 are due to participate in the tournament.

They are: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Algeria, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Iran, Jordan, Senegal, Tunisia, Uruguay, and Uzbekistan.

A State Department spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “This action applies to the issuance of immigrant visas only, and does not apply to nonimmigrant visas, such as those for tourists, athletes and their families, and media professionals intending to travel for the World Cup.”

Full list of countries affected by the suspension Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belize

Bhutan

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Colombia

Congo

Cuba

Dominica

Egypt

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Fiji

Gambia

Georgia

Ghana

Grenada

Guatemala

Guinea

Haiti

Iran

Iraq

Ivory Coast

Jamaica

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Lebanon

Liberia

Libya

Moldova

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Myanmar

Nepal

Nicaragua

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Pakistan

Republic of the Congo

Russia

Rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Yemen