Trump administration tightens AI chip export rules to restrict China's access to Nvidia chips

The rule shows the Commerce Department is scrambling ​to show it is cracking down on Chinese access to sensitive American technology, following reporting that the agency turned a blind eye to smuggling of advanced ​Nvidia AI chips to China.

The ​new restrictions on chip exports to overseas data centers in ​countries like Malaysia and Thailand will hurt Chinese companies ⁠who use those datacenters to access advanced AI chips to train ​their artificial intelligence models.

The Trump administration on ​Monday issued a rule that will further restrict China's access ‌to the best AI chips from companies like Nvidia (NVDA.O), just as President Donald Trump began a trip to China to meet with President Xi Jinping.

What does the new US rule change for access to Nvidia AI chips through overseas data centers?

What does the new US rule change for access to Nvidia AI chips through overseas data centers?

Also read: Trump held up to $62 million in Nvidia stock by August 2026, report says

It also comes as Trump is ​set on Thursday to meet with Xi in China's southern city of Shenzhen, the ‌site ⁠of this week's APEC summit. Trump often unleashes punitive tech threats or action against Beijing ahead of such meetings.

The new rule requires companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for ​US export licenses ​for the ⁠most advanced chips in an effort to cut down on them being illegally diverted.

The timing of the ​rule also coincides with increased pressure on Commerce Secretary ​Howard ⁠Lutnick to bolster US export controls of advanced chips to China.

"The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive ⁠American technology ​cannot be circumvented through remote computing ​arrangements involving data centers in third countries," the Commerce Department said in a statement.