Trump administration to name Nvidia, Microsoft among over two dozen AI ‘national champions’

The Trump administration is preparing to designate Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic among more than two dozen US companies as artificial intelligence “national champions”, in a move aimed at helping American technology firms win business overseas and compete with Chinese rivals.

Trump administration backs Nvidia, OpenAI in race against China for AI markets. (REUTERS)

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The announcement is expected within the next week, according to people familiar with the plans cited by The Wall Street Journal. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is expected to unveil the initiative, although the timing could still change.

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The programme is intended to encourage foreign governments and businesses to adopt US-developed AI technology rather than turn to Chinese competitors. It would bring together American chips, AI models and other products into packages that overseas customers could purchase more easily.

What the national champions programme offers

Deep Dive What benefits could US AI companies receive as national champions? Designated companies could receive faster export-licence approvals, government support for overseas operations and access to federal financing. The programme is intended to make US AI products easier for foreign customers to adopt. Why is Nvidia’s expected national-champion designation drawing scrutiny? Nvidia’s chips are central to advanced AI, but US officials and lawmakers have raised concerns that restricted chips could reach Chinese companies through export-control loopholes. The debate reflects tension between expanding US technology sales and protecting national security. How does the US plan to expand AI exports while restricting chip sales to China? The national-champions programme is designed to package US chips, AI models and other products for overseas customers, with support for selected companies. Separately, the Commerce Department is preparing rules to restrict the diversion of advanced chips to China.

Companies selected for the designation could receive expedited approvals for export licences, government support for their overseas operations and access to federal financing, according to the US Commerce Department's website for the programme.

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative was first announced about a year ago as part of the Trump administration's broader technology strategy. However, the companies selected for the designation had not previously been named. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative was first announced about a year ago as part of the Trump administration's broader technology strategy. However, the companies selected for the designation had not previously been named. {{/usCountry}}

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The effort reflects Washington's push to expand the global reach of American AI technology as competition with China intensifies. Chinese companies, including Huawei Technologies, have expanded aggressively into overseas markets such as Europe and Latin America, seeking to establish a strong position in the global technology ecosystem.

Nvidia designation comes amid scrutiny over China chip access

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Nvidia's expected inclusion comes amid renewed scrutiny of the company and US policy on exports of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

Nvidia's processors power some of the world's most advanced AI models and have become highly valuable commodities. President Donald Trump has repeatedly praised the company and its chief executive, Jensen Huang, for building a homegrown technology leader central to the AI boom.

However, concerns over national security and the possibility of Chinese companies obtaining high-end Nvidia chips through export-control loopholes have fuelled calls for tighter restrictions.

The Wall Street Journal reported that revelations about Huang's alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence source have added to pressure from critics who want national security prioritised over market share.

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Lutnick has also faced criticism over what opponents describe as the Commerce Department's failure to close loopholes that could allow Chinese companies to access advanced Nvidia chips. The newspaper previously reported that he had been reluctant to anger Beijing during trade negotiations.

US prepares fresh chip restrictions

The announcement is expected as Lutnick prepares to accompany Trump on his visit to China this week. Separately, the Commerce Department is set to move forward with new rules aimed at restricting the diversion of advanced chips to China.

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The Trump administration has made expanding US AI exports a priority since last summer, presenting the effort as a way to maintain American leadership in a sector where Washington and Beijing are competing for global dominance.